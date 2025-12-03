Yellow Alert for Wind Returns to Alicante Province

Tere Compañy Martínez Alicante Wednesday, 3 December 2025, 19:50 Comenta Share

Alicante will experience a day marked by wind and cloudy skies this Thursday, with likely light rain in the morning. The State Meteorological Agency has issued a yellow alert for wind gusts that could exceed 70 kilometres per hour in the province's interior.

Light rain is expected between 6 and 12 o'clock across almost the entire province, moving inland during the afternoon. Minimum temperatures will slightly rise or remain stable, while maximum temperatures will barely change compared to previous days.

Yellow alerts from Aemet.

The wind will blow from the west, occasionally with strong intensity and very strong gusts in inland areas, so caution is advised, especially in open areas and mountain roads.

Regarding temperatures, stable or slightly rising minimums and maximums with little variation are expected: Alicante will reach 18°C, Elche 17°C, and Orihuela 16°C, while Alcoy and Dénia will record maximums of 13°C and 18°C respectively.

Overall, the day will be cool, with intense wind inland and light rain in the morning, conditions to consider when planning outdoor activities.

Warnings in Spain

A total of 23 provinces and Melilla will activate alerts for snow, wind, and waves this Thursday, with significant snow accumulations in the northern mountains of the peninsula and the eastern plateau at high altitudes, according to Aemet's forecast.

Specifically, the provinces with a yellow alert for snow will be Huesca, León, Cuenca, Lleida, and Navarra (Pyrenees), while Almería, Granada, Ibiza and Formentera, Albacete, Cantabria (coast), Tarragona, Murcia (northwest), Vizcaya, Alicante, Castellón, and Valencia will activate this level for wind.

Also under yellow alert but for waves will be Almería, Granada, Ibiza and Formentera, Pontevedra, Melilla, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, and Las Palmas. However, it will rise to orange (important) in Asturias (western and eastern coast), Cantabria (coastal area), A Coruña, Lugo, Guipúzcoa, and Vizcaya.

03/12 11:00 WARNINGS TODAY AND TOMORROW | Spain: coastal, winds, and snowfalls. Maximum warning level: orange.

AEMET forecasts very strong wind gusts in the south of the Balearic Islands, Cantabrian Sea, Alboran Sea, and wide areas of the southeast and eastern peninsular facade this Thursday. Additionally, gusts of 90 kilometres per hour (km/h) are expected in the afternoon on the coasts of Cantabria and Vizcaya.

Thus, the day will be marked by the passage of fronts in the Peninsula and Balearic Islands, with predominantly cloudy or overcast skies and precipitation affecting most of the territory.

While rain is unlikely and occasional in the Pitiusas Islands, it is expected to be more abundant in most of the southern third and the eastern peninsular facade. Specifically, in Galicia, the western Pyrenees, and especially in the Cantabrian area, where it could be persistent and locally heavy, accompanied by some storms and possible occasional hail.

Likewise, snow will fall in the main mountain areas of the northern and southeastern peninsular at an altitude between 1,300 and 1,500 metres (m). However, in the southeast, it will exceed 1,800 m, while in the mountains of the northeastern quadrant, it will range between 1,000 and 1,300 m. Significant accumulations are also expected in the northern peninsular mountains and the eastern plateau of the South.

Meanwhile, in the Canary Islands, there will be cloudy skies with possible light rain in the north of the mountainous islands and predominantly medium and high cloud intervals in the rest. At the same time, mist and fog banks are expected in Galicia, the Cantabrian Sea, and mountain regions.

As for maximum temperatures, they will continue to decrease in the north of Aragon and Catalonia, with little change in the rest of the northern third of the peninsula and the Canary Islands, and increasing in the rest, more pronounced in the southern peninsula.

Meanwhile, minimum temperatures will rise in the Balearic Islands and the northwest half and eastern peninsular facade with little change in the rest and in the Canary Islands, while frosts will be weak in the mountains of the northern and southeastern peninsular, and moderate in the Pyrenees.

Moderate westerly winds will blow in the Peninsula and Balearic Islands. Generally, it will be light in the northeastern third but will become strong with very strong gusts in the south of the Balearic Islands, Cantabrian Sea, Alboran Sea, and wide areas of the southeastern third and eastern peninsular facade. Additionally, moderate trade winds with strong intervals are expected in the Canary Islands.