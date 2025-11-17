New Yamaha R7: The Twin-Cylinder Sportbike Gets an Electronic Overhaul

IVÁN BOLAÑO DOFORNO Monday, 17 November 2025, 19:05 Comenta Share

Yamaha launched the R7 in 2021, and five years later, it receives its first update. It is the chosen model for the FIM Women's World Championship introduced in 2024, and from 2026, these mid-displacement sportbikes will compete in the Sportbike category debuting in 2026 in WSBK.

The second generation of the R7 arrives with significant technological and chassis updates. Additionally, the design has been streamlined, and aerodynamics have been improved.

The R7 now incorporates Yamaha's throttle (Y-CCT), which detects throttle input from the rider, and the ECU instantly calculates the ideal throttle opening to adapt it. The system generates a smoother torque curve across the rev range and offers a more linear feel, allowing the introduction of riding modes and electronic aids.

The new fully customizable electronic aid package works in coordination with the 6-axis IMU inspired by the R1, which sends real-time data to the ECU controlling the new set of electronic rider aids. This includes three power delivery modes, altering throttle response and engine characteristics from sportier to smoother. The engine remains the 689 cc CP2 inline twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-valve with a maximum power of 73.4 HP at 8,750 rpm and a torque of 68 NM at 6,500 rpm.

The new R7 features a three-stage tilt-sensitive traction control system (TCS), as well as a three-level rear wheel slide control (SCS) or anti-wheelie control. It also includes brake control (BC) that adjusts braking pressure accordingly to compensate, while an engine brake management system (EBM) can switch between two levels to increase or decrease engine braking.

For greater support when the rear wheel locks due to excessive engine braking, the Back Slip Regular (BSR) system controls engine torque to modify the bike's behavior. There is also a Launch Control (LC) system available when accelerating from a standstill, and the option to disconnect the rear ABS. The R7 is also equipped with a cruise control system that can be activated when riding at speeds equal to or greater than 40 km/h from third gear onwards.

Following the R1 and R9, the R7 will incorporate the Yamaha Ride Control (YRC) system, allowing riders to select engine power characteristics and the degree of electronic aids based on personal preferences or riding conditions.

It also includes a third-generation Quickshifter and improved gearbox, allowing clutchless upshifts and downshifts through different settings.

To achieve greater rigidity and enhance stability, almost all elements of the R7's chassis have been changed and optimized, including the arrangement of the tubes, their diameter, thickness, and reinforcement, while maintaining the same weight as the previous chassis. The swingarm has also been redesigned, and the steering plates are newly crafted.

The R7's 41 mm inverted front fork, fully adjustable in preload, rebound, and compression, now incorporates aluminum bars (instead of steel), reducing the total weight by 350 g.

For the first time, the R7 will adopt Yamaha's SpinForged wheels, which not only significantly reduce weight but also inertia in the wheels. They come equipped with Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S23 tires.

The R7's riding position has been modified to improve overall accessibility and riding comfort, with a repositioned handlebar and a redesigned fuel tank allowing greater freedom of movement forward and backward on the bike.

The seat height is 5 mm lower (from 835 mm to 830 mm). The R7 now incorporates the R1's footpegs, making it easier to better support the weight.

The instrumentation is a 5-inch TFT with connectivity, intuitive controls, and four selectable display themes. The R7's screen can connect to a smartphone via Yamaha's MyRide app with the bike's communication control unit (CCU). This total connectivity offers the possibility to display various information and images on the screen, including phone calls, text messages, and weather updates, while providing a complete navigation system through the Garmin StreetCross app.

Finally, the design and aerodynamics are the new generation of Yamaha's R range. The frontal area has been reduced, making the fairing's width thinner and smoother to achieve even higher levels of aerodynamic performance. It features a new headlight lens offering greater aerodynamic efficiency. Changes to the shape of the spoiler installed below the front headlight improve airflow efficiency. The indicators are now integrated into the rearview mirrors.

To celebrate Yamaha Motor Company's 70th anniversary, the new R7 will sport the iconic white and red 70th Anniversary colors, evoking memories of the Japanese brand's 90s supersport models. The R7 will also be available in Icon Performance and Midnight Black colors and is expected to be in Yamaha dealerships by April 2026.