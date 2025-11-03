Yamaha Tracer 7 and Tracer 7 GT 2026 to Feature Y-AMT Electronic Shift

V. D. Monday, 3 November 2025, 16:05 Comenta Share

Versatile Yamaha Tracer 7 and Tracer 7 GT, two popular multi-purpose models that combine qualities for travel comfort and sporty dynamics on winding roads, while also excelling in daily use, are set to enhance their appeal even further in 2026.

The Iwata-based company, following the example of its larger siblings, the Tracer 9 (standard, GT, and GT+), has decided to equip these mid-displacement versions with its acclaimed Yamaha Automatic Manual Transmission (Y-AMT). This technology, which eliminates the need for a clutch lever, allows the rider to manually shift gears using a handlebar-mounted button or opt for a fully automatic transmission that shifts gears at its discretion. The Y-AMT is integrated with Yamaha Ride Control (YRC) electronic functions, offering users an experience as unconventional as it is exhilarating.

Both models are powered by the CP2 four-stroke engine with 689 cc, delivering 73 HP and 68 Nm of maximum torque. In terms of chassis, they feature a front suspension with a 41 mm inverted telescopic fork and a rear link-type suspension with a swingarm, both adjustable, as well as front hydraulic brakes with dual 298 mm discs. The total weight is 203 kg for the standard version, with the GT weighing 3 kg more. The seat height is 830 mm, and the fuel tank holds 18 litres. The screen is height-adjustable. Technological equipment includes new dual LED front optics and daytime running lights, electronic throttle, riding modes, traction control, and a colour TFT instrument panel with connectivity.

The new Tracer 7 (€9,999) and Tracer 7 GT Y-AMT (€11,499), including their 35 kW versions, will be available in the same colour options as the standard 6-speed manual transmission models. The Tracer 7 will be offered in Redline and Midnight Black, while the Tracer 7 GT will be available in Icon Performance and Tech Black.