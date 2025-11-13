Yamaha TMAX '25th Anniversary': The Exclusive Maxi-Scooter Version Available for Just One Year

The most iconic sports scooter of all time, the Yamaha TMAX, celebrates its 25th anniversary. With over 340,000 units sold in Europe since its launch in 2001, it stands as one of Yamaha's most successful models ever produced.

To commemorate this milestone, the tuning fork brand will release a special edition in 2026, available for just one year.

Inspired by the 2006 Black MAX, the first special edition TMAX in history, the '25 Anniversary' features a series of special characteristics including a red seat with double red stitching and welded seams, adorned with an embossed logo. Additionally, it boasts an exclusive Dark Gray Metallic bodywork with contrasting Light Gray Metallic boomerangs inspired by the 2006 Black MAX Special Edition.

The chrome red 3D logos on the rear body panels complement the red seat. It is also equipped with an engine protective cover featuring a clear anodized ring. The 15-inch alloy wheels have received a special treatment, with the black finish contrasting against the machined edges of the wheels.

This version is based on the 9th generation of the TMAX and, in addition to the exclusive details, it continues to feature a EURO5+ compliant 2-cylinder 560 cc engine delivering 35 kW of power, with Sport and Touring modes, a cast aluminium twin-beam chassis, inverted fork, dual front 267 mm discs and a 282 mm rear disc, ABS braking system, 7-inch TFT screen, Smart Key, and under-seat storage for a full-face helmet or two jet helmets.