Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Xiaomi SU7 is the automaker's first model. FP

Xiaomi Achieves Profitability with Electric Car Division

Juan Roig Valor

Wednesday, 19 November 2025, 11:05

Comenta

Xiaomi has reported quarterly profits in its electric vehicle (EV) division for the first time since entering this market, marking a significant milestone for the company in its efforts to diversify beyond mobile phones.

The unit posted a profit of 700 million yuan (approximately 89 million euros) between July and September, compared to a loss of 300 million in the previous quarter. This result boosted the group's total net profit to 12.3 billion yuan, far exceeding the 9.62 billion forecasted by analysts.

The progress comes at a delicate time for the Chinese tech giant. Intense competition with Apple in the high-end segment and delays in deliveries of its first electric models have pressured its stock price. Xiaomi shares have plummeted around 20% since May, becoming the worst-performing stock among major Chinese tech companies in recent months.

In the mobile business, the company has intensified its offensive after launching a $630 smartphone in September to compete directly with the iPhone 17. However, according to Counterpoint Research, one in four phones sold in China last month was an iPhone, while Xiaomi failed to match Oppo's growth.

Additionally, the rise in memory chip costs has eroded margins, and the company has struggled to pass on these cost increases to consumers.

In the electric vehicle sector, Xiaomi maintains its target of delivering 350,000 units in 2025, following its entry into the sector in early 2024. The company reported about 40,000 deliveries in October, the same figure as the previous month, although strong demand and production bottlenecks continue to cause waits of up to nine months for some models. The success of the SU7 sedan led its co-founder, Lei Jun, to predict profits for the division in the second half of this year, a prediction that is now coming to fruition.

The launch of Xiaomi's first SUV, which has already accumulated solid orders, has bolstered optimism about the company's ability to compete not only with local rivals like BYD but also with Tesla in international markets.

The company maintains its ambition to rank among the world's top five car manufacturers and plans to start selling its EVs in Europe in 2027, as announced by its president, Lu Weibing, last August.

Despite the progress, investors remain cautious. Concerns about the safety of some models and delays in production plants have weighed on market sentiment and increased bearish bets among hedge funds.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Investigan si un paciente ingresado en Elche con meningitis por listeria ingirió un producto contaminado incluido en la última alerta alimentaria
  2. 2 Beto Company se pone al frente del Hércules sin tiempo para una revolución
  3. 3 Así serán las luces de Navidad en Alicante: color champán y potencia de un campo de fútbol
  4. 4 «El próximo año podríamos tener el primer fármaco efectivo contra el cáncer de páncreas»
  5. 5 Alicante flexibilizará las condiciones de las ayudas al alquiler joven tras quedar fuera un 90% de los aspirantes
  6. 6 La magia oculta de la Navidad en Alicante: las manos que montan el Belén de la Montañeta
  7. 7 Primeras prácticas hospitalarias para los estudiantes de Medicina de la UA
  8. 8 La Guardia Civil detiene a tres delincuentes por el robo de tres toneladas de cable de cobre en Alicante y Albacete
  9. 9 Feijóo anuncia que Mazón también dejará de presidir el PPCV
  10. 10 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este martes 18 de noviembre en Alicante

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Xiaomi Achieves Profitability with Electric Car Division

Xiaomi Achieves Profitability with Electric Car Division