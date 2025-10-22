Xàbia Looks Through 'Red Eyes', the International Photography Festival The seventh edition will feature a distinguished selection of exhibitions, screenings, and activities from October 24 to November 30

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Wednesday, 22 October 2025, 11:25

The VII edition of the International Festival of Spanish and Ibero-American Photography Ojos Rojos, to be held from October 24 to November 30, 2025, in Xàbia and Dénia, will feature Brazil as the guest country and will bring together a distinguished selection of exhibitions, screenings, and activities centred around photography.

Among the exhibitions to be inaugurated in Xàbia, they will be held at the new exhibition space PFZ Gallery, which joins the festival this year. As part of the Photographic Rally organized by the Xàbia Photographic Association (AFX), the documentary 'Yo la que fui', directed by Constanza Niscovolos with a script by Constanza Niscovolos and Elizabeth Wendling, will be screened at the Cine Jayan in Jávea. This documentary, about the life and work of renowned Argentine photographer Adriana Lestido, marks its European premiere, thanks to the collaboration between AFX and the Ojos Rojos Festival.

Photographer Susana Galbis presented her exhibition 'When Turtles Sleep', which will be on display at Ca Lambert from October 24, highlighting the importance of spaces like Ojos Rojos in giving visibility to personal and committed projects.

The Councillor for Culture, Mavi Pérez, emphasized the festival's significance and its cultural impact on the municipality: "Ojos Rojos not only places Xàbia on the international photography map but also creates community, encourages reflection, and brings photography closer to all audiences."

The Ojos Rojos Festival will officially open its doors in Jávea on October 24 and 25, and will continue with new openings in Dénia on November 7 and 8.