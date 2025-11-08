Xabi Alonso: "In Vallecas, We Need Maturity, Connection, and Intensity" The Real Madrid coach praises Rayo and his colleague Iñigo Pérez, urging not to judge solely by the defeat at Anfield

Xabi Alonso emphasised virtues such as "maturity, connection, and intensity" as the keys for Real Madrid to defeat Rayo this Sunday and end a poor run for the white team in Vallecas, where they haven't won since February 2022.

"It's a demanding visit to Vallecas. Rayo is in good form and all matches there have been challenging. We are prepared for a game with a lot of intensity and rhythm that will demand a lot from us," said Xabi Alonso in the pre-match briefing.

"Every match is the most important. We go with that mentality. Since returning from the Champions League match, Vallecas is the most important. In the league, we want to maintain the rhythm we've had and finish well before the break," added the coach from Tolosa.

He praised Rayo and his colleague Iñigo Pérez, the coach of the franjirrojo team. "They are a very good team with a great coach. They are doing things very well and have been given continuity. They dominate their style of play well, and we must know there won't be easy moments," he noted. "Iñigo has taken over from Andoni -Iraola- with a lot of personality. It's a team with very clear ideas. I like his personality and the way he communicates with the players," he pointed out.

Xabi Alonso avoided delving into discussions about the recent defeat at Anfield, a match that is already "analysed" and "discussed," while advocating "not to make judgments based on one match." "Contextualisation is needed," he replied in a press conference when asked about the 4 kilometres less his team ran compared to Liverpool at Anfield.

"Trent is ready"

On another note, he considered that Trent Alexander-Arnold "is ready" to start after getting minutes against Liverpool following his injury and praised Fede Valverde for his "good attitude" to play wherever the team needs him. "Fede has played as a right-back and has done very well. He has a good attitude, very willing to help the team. It's an option we have in the short and medium term," he declared.

He also referred to Brazilian Rodrygo, who played as a right winger in the final minutes at Anfield, away from the left wing, which Xabi saw as his best position. "It's a possibility - that he plays more as a right winger. He can play on both wings, he's done it a lot, even in the centre," he said.

Additionally, he praised his players when asked about Gareth Bale's comments that at Real Madrid, one has to manage more egos than at Bayer Leverkusen. "I have a dressing room with good footballers and a lot of personality. I'm very happy with them, we're making progress, and that's what gives me energy," he concluded.