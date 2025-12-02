Xabi Alonso Rebukes Critics: "What Does My Real Madrid Play? Football" The Real Madrid coach reveals he has spoken again with Florentino Pérez, stating that "the conversations are very positive, in good spirits."

Javier Varela Tuesday, 2 December 2025, 16:40 Comenta Share

Xabi Alonso is not experiencing his best moment on the Real Madrid bench, and the atmosphere surrounding the team is far from ideal both inside and outside the locker room. In fact, before last week's visit to Olympiacos, club president Florentino Pérez spoke with his coach to express confidence. This conversation was repeated after the draw against Girona, which resulted in losing the league leadership. "Yes, I have spoken with the president again; and the conversations are very positive, in good spirits," Alonso confessed ahead of the match at San Mamés against Athletic.

The team arrives in Bilbao aiming to break a streak of three consecutive draws in the league, a situation that has not alarmed the coach from Tolosa, who, despite the circumstances, remains calm: "There is still a long way to go, more than a third, everything is balanced, and there is a long way to go." When asked if his position is at risk, he dodged the question as he did during his playing days, but wittily responded when asked what his Madrid plays: "Football." "We are trying to do our best, but there have been matches that were not so good, and that is what we want to correct," he argued to send a message of confidence.

Alonso knows that the position of Real Madrid coach is always under scrutiny, that it is closely watched, and that he lives "with the demands and criticisms," but he acknowledged that "we are where we are both in the standings and in everything." "We are focused on what we can change, that's what we think about," he said to close the question about whether he feels people might start doubting him.

"When the team flows, it's better"

Regarding the reason that has led the team to three consecutive league draws, Xabi Alonso insisted that "this team, these players, have always tried to give their best. And then there have been good matches... and others, not so good." However, he does admit that they have lacked "consistency in their play."

One of the factors discussed regarding the poor results in recent weeks has been the players' intensity and, in some cases, the lack of attitude and commitment to the coach. "The path is demanding for everyone, and maintaining energy at 100% is challenging, but we must think about being more consistent, about growing," Alonso said. The coach is aware that this "comes when you have a good feeling. When the team flows, it's better."