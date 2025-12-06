Xabi Alonso: "Mbappé is on the path to making history, like Cristiano" "It was a good match, very complete, very rounded. Now we want to maintain this momentum," reflects the Real Madrid coach regarding the victory against Athletic at San Mamés, which has given him some breathing space.

José Manuel Andrés Madrid Saturday, 6 December 2025, 17:25

Xabi Alonso seems to have lifted a weight off his shoulders with Real Madrid's midweek victory at San Mamés, a convincing win that has given the white coach some breathing room, who was questioned after three consecutive league draws, and who appeared relaxed and at ease during the press conference ahead of the clash against Celta at the Santiago Bernabéu, a demeanor not seen in some time.

The coach from Tolosa even ventured a comparison between Kylian Mbappé and Cristiano Ronaldo, stemming from the Frenchman's particular goal-scoring achievements in 2025, where he is just four goals shy of the Portuguese's record with the white shirt in a calendar year.

"Kylian is on the path to making history at Madrid, as Cristiano did, due to his influence on the team, his ambition, and his number of goals... He is about to make history, among the chosen ones, and the day-to-day with him is very good. That ambition he shares with Cristiano is contagious to the rest of the team," noted the Madrid coach, full of praise for his best ally on the pitch, fuelling the historic face-off. "Both are exceptional, historic players at Madrid and in the world of football. Cristiano is Cristiano and Kylian is Kylian," he added.

Madrid returns to the Bernabéu 36 days after their last home game, on November 1 against Valencia, a relief for Xabi Alonso, whose team struggled during this period away from Chamartín. "We return to the Bernabéu and it is undoubtedly a good time to play another great match," he commented on the return to the white coliseum.

The victory at San Mamés, also convincing in the result, allows him to face the match against Celta with greater calm. "It was a good match, very complete, very rounded. Now we want to maintain this momentum, winning matches and staying at the top to have options in April and May, when things are won," the Basque coach evaluated in this regard.

He also counts on a reconciliation with Vinicius, showcased by the embrace when the Brazilian was substituted at La Catedral, which seems to have calmed the waters in the white dressing room. "Vini is in a good moment, personally and professionally. He is seen with joy, brings a lot of vitality to the team, and it is fundamental for us to have him in that state of mind," Xabi assessed regarding the moment the Brazilian is going through, who only lacks goals to round off his recent performances.

Fede Valverde, another player who experienced a disagreement with the coach, in his case regarding his position on the field, is once again set to play as a right-back due to the injuries of Carvajal and Alexander-Arnold. "We have other options but Fede always puts the team's needs before his natural position. He has played there at a very high level, always contributing a lot. He is so complete that he can play in many positions. We know what his is but he is very generous and represents the club's values very well," said the coach about the Uruguayan's performance, a true utility player.

In any case, despite the flood of defensive injuries that at times recalls last season's experience under Carlo Ancelotti, Xabi Alonso prefers to focus on the positives, as he will soon recover players for upcoming matches. "We are going to have good news in the short term. These are phases that all teams have to live with. With those we have, we must compete," he concluded on this aspect.