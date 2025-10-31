Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Xabi Alonso during the press conference. EP

Xabi Alonso Closes the 'Vinicius Case': 'No Reprisals'

'On Wednesday we had a meeting with the entire squad and Vini was very good. He spoke from the heart and I was satisfied,' says the Real Madrid coach.

Óscar Bellot

Madrid

Friday, 31 October 2025, 10:15

Comenta

Xabi Alonso appeared at an unusual hour to ensure his presence at the Golden Boot award ceremony for Mbappé at midday. He addressed the press to share his views on the 'Vinicius case', the main challenge to his authority since taking charge of Real Madrid. The Brazilian's monumental anger after being substituted in last Sunday's classic match has drawn all attention ahead of the clash with Valencia. Will there be punishment for the '7' or a pardon after his poor behaviour and a public apology that did not mention the coach? This was the question looming over a press conference that the Basque coach used to close the matter. 'On Wednesday, after two days of rest, we had a meeting with the entire squad and Vini was very good. He spoke from the heart, I was satisfied, and the matter was settled,' he asserted.

Xabi Alonso had to answer up to seven questions related to the incident that caused such a stir and dominated the week for Real Madrid. The questions stopped only because the coach, tired of the topic, urged journalists to discuss other matters. He downplayed the fact that Vinicius did not mention his name in the famous statement in which he apologised to the club, fans, and teammates for his behaviour via social media. 'For me, it was a very valuable, very positive statement, in which Vini showed his honesty. He spoke from the heart, and for me, the important thing is what he said about the club and the fans. I was satisfied, and the matter was settled,' insisted the coach from Gipuzkoa, emphasising that he was 'satisfied' and reiterating that 'since Wednesday it was closed'. 'We are all in the same boat and rowing in the same direction,' he argued.

'Tomorrow we have the match, which is the most important thing. No reprisals,' he explained when asked if he would take any disciplinary action in response to Vinicius's outburst, whom he assured was 'very focused' and 'eager'. 'The other day he played a very good match, the same in Getafe and against Juve, and we expect the same tomorrow,' continued the Real Madrid manager before concluding a matter that seemed set to dominate his media appearance. 'I have given enough explanations. I understand your focus is there and I respect it, but since Wednesday the matter is settled. What concerns me is starting well against Valencia tomorrow,' he concluded.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La Policía investiga un presunto caso de acoso escolar a un menor de 12 años en un colegio de Alicante
  2. 2 Detenido a punto de coger un vuelo en Alicante tras abandonar a su hijo en un centro de menores de Donosti
  3. 3 Alicante cambia la fecha de sus mercadillos por el festivo de Todos los Santos: ¿cuándo abren?
  4. 4 Las obras volverán al Postiguet para ampliar el apeadero del Tram de Alicante en la Puerta del Mar
  5. 5 El recibo del agua en Alicante subirá en 2026: el Pleno ratifica cambios en la tarifa
  6. 6 La lesión de Unai Ropero queda en un susto
  7. 7 Mazón, sobre el funeral, admite que «no dejo de pensar en ello» y anuncia «una comparecencia en los próximos días»
  8. 8 Expolian un tesoro romano del mar en Alicante para ponerlo de adorno en una empresa y un jardín
  9. 9 Ordenan retirar gominolas checas vendidas en Alicante y la Comunitat por contener sustancias alucinógenas
  10. 10 Atropello, huida a pie y agresión a un guardia civil: así acabó la fuga de dos narcos por las calles de Torrevieja

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Xabi Alonso Closes the 'Vinicius Case': 'No Reprisals'

Xabi Alonso Closes the &#039;Vinicius Case&#039;: &#039;No Reprisals&#039;