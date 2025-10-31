Xabi Alonso Closes the 'Vinicius Case': 'No Reprisals'

Óscar Bellot Madrid Friday, 31 October 2025, 10:15 Comenta Share

Xabi Alonso appeared at an unusual hour to ensure his presence at the Golden Boot award ceremony for Mbappé at midday. He addressed the press to share his views on the 'Vinicius case', the main challenge to his authority since taking charge of Real Madrid. The Brazilian's monumental anger after being substituted in last Sunday's classic match has drawn all attention ahead of the clash with Valencia. Will there be punishment for the '7' or a pardon after his poor behaviour and a public apology that did not mention the coach? This was the question looming over a press conference that the Basque coach used to close the matter. 'On Wednesday, after two days of rest, we had a meeting with the entire squad and Vini was very good. He spoke from the heart, I was satisfied, and the matter was settled,' he asserted.

Xabi Alonso had to answer up to seven questions related to the incident that caused such a stir and dominated the week for Real Madrid. The questions stopped only because the coach, tired of the topic, urged journalists to discuss other matters. He downplayed the fact that Vinicius did not mention his name in the famous statement in which he apologised to the club, fans, and teammates for his behaviour via social media. 'For me, it was a very valuable, very positive statement, in which Vini showed his honesty. He spoke from the heart, and for me, the important thing is what he said about the club and the fans. I was satisfied, and the matter was settled,' insisted the coach from Gipuzkoa, emphasising that he was 'satisfied' and reiterating that 'since Wednesday it was closed'. 'We are all in the same boat and rowing in the same direction,' he argued.

'Tomorrow we have the match, which is the most important thing. No reprisals,' he explained when asked if he would take any disciplinary action in response to Vinicius's outburst, whom he assured was 'very focused' and 'eager'. 'The other day he played a very good match, the same in Getafe and against Juve, and we expect the same tomorrow,' continued the Real Madrid manager before concluding a matter that seemed set to dominate his media appearance. 'I have given enough explanations. I understand your focus is there and I respect it, but since Wednesday the matter is settled. What concerns me is starting well against Valencia tomorrow,' he concluded.