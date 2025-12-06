Woman Dies After Falling from Tenth Floor with Her Two Children, Both in Critical Condition The National Police have ruled out the possibility of gender-based violence

EP Saturday, 6 December 2025, 12:10

A 48-year-old woman died on Saturday after falling from the tenth floor of a building on Ricardo Ortiz Street, in the Ciudad Lineal district, with her two 3-year-old children, both of whom are hospitalized in critical condition.

The National Police have ruled out the possibility of it being a case of gender-based violence.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. According to Emergencies Madrid, as reported to Europa Press, the Samur-Civil Protection paramedics on the scene could only confirm the woman's death and transported the critically injured children to the 12 de Octubre University Hospital and the Niño Jesús University Children's Hospital.

The operation involved Municipal Police officers and Madrid Fire Brigade personnel, as well as the National Police, who are in charge of investigating the incident.