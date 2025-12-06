Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
D. S.

Woman Dies After Falling from Tenth Floor with Her Two Children, Both in Critical Condition

The National Police have ruled out the possibility of gender-based violence

EP

Saturday, 6 December 2025, 12:10

Comenta

A 48-year-old woman died on Saturday after falling from the tenth floor of a building on Ricardo Ortiz Street, in the Ciudad Lineal district, with her two 3-year-old children, both of whom are hospitalized in critical condition.

The National Police have ruled out the possibility of it being a case of gender-based violence.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. According to Emergencies Madrid, as reported to Europa Press, the Samur-Civil Protection paramedics on the scene could only confirm the woman's death and transported the critically injured children to the 12 de Octubre University Hospital and the Niño Jesús University Children's Hospital.

The operation involved Municipal Police officers and Madrid Fire Brigade personnel, as well as the National Police, who are in charge of investigating the incident.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Alicante externaliza la vigilancia municipal para liberar a policías locales y reforzar la seguridad
  2. 2 «Cojonudo»: la respuesta de Mazón a Pradas tras ser informado de la situación en La Ribera y el Poyo
  3. 3 Asalta un piso de Alicante quemado tras un incendio mientras la propietaria sigue ingresada en el hospital
  4. 4 El Elche fichará en enero: estas son las necesidades
  5. 5 Los vecinos de Villafranqueza exigen infraestructuras, conexión y seguridad
  6. 6 PLD Space redobla su apuesta por Elche y la provincia de Alicante: puja por una parcela de 500.000 m2 para levantar una macrofactoría
  7. 7 Alicante completa la Ruta de los Belenes: horarios y visitas guiadas
  8. 8 Renfe refuerza el corredor Alicante-Madrid para el puente de diciembre con 26 trenes diarios y 52.500 asientos
  9. 9 El Consejo de Estudiantes de la UA desmiente las acusaciones de «despilfarro» en unas paellas universitarias
  10. 10 La Generalitat trata de blindar a los ganaderos alicantinos frente a la peste porcina: más caza de jabalíes y 9 millones en ayudas para bioseguridad

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Woman Dies After Falling from Tenth Floor with Her Two Children, Both in Critical Condition

Woman Dies After Falling from Tenth Floor with Her Two Children, Both in Critical Condition