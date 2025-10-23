Woman Agrees to Six Years of Psychiatric Confinement for Killing Her Mother in Alcoi The convicted woman struck the victim with a frying pan before strangling and stabbing her multiple times in their shared home | The court acknowledges the partial defence of mental disorder

The Jury Court of the Provincial Court of Alicante has sentenced a woman to six years of confinement in a psychiatric prison for killing her mother in their shared home in Alcoi. The ruling follows an agreement between the involved parties, whereby the defendant acknowledges the facts.

The sentence attributes the convicted woman with a homicide offence, recognising the aggravating factor of kinship and the partial defence of mental disorder, as reported by the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community. Initially, the sentence imposes a six-year prison term and establishes a security measure of confinement in a Psychiatric Prison Hospital for a period not exceeding six years.

The verdict specifies that the convicted woman must first serve the security measure of psychiatric confinement before serving the prison sentence, and the time spent under the security measure will be credited towards the prison term, in accordance with Article 99 of the Penal Code.

The ruling justifies this decision due to "the demonstrated dangerousness of the accused and the need for her to receive appropriate psychiatric treatment." The convicted woman will also serve four years of supervised release after completing the confinement measure.

The events occurred on September 20, 2022, around 7 a.m., when the convicted woman and her 65-year-old mother began an argument in the kitchen of their home. During the altercation, the daughter grabbed a grill-type frying pan and violently struck the victim multiple times on the head and face until she was unconscious.

She strangled and stabbed her multiple times

Subsequently, she placed her hands around her mother's neck and strangled her until she believed her mother was dead. Shortly after, when the convicted woman realised her mother was still alive and attempting to leave the house, she confronted her in the hallway, wrapped a belt around her neck, and violently tightened it while dragging her back inside the home, where she stabbed her multiple times in the chest.

The victim died as a result of the injuries inflicted during this final attack on the chest, which affected vital organs. The sentence considers it proven that, at the time of the events, the convicted woman was diagnosed with a severe and chronic mental illness that impaired her will and understanding of the events.

The sentence is final and cannot be appealed.