Winter Tyres in Spain? Why You Should Consider Them and Where

Friday, 21 November 2025, 09:05

With the arrival of winter, many drivers in Spain prepare for trips to ski resorts and mountainous areas. Although temperatures are increasingly mild in much of the country, cold, wet, snowy, and icy conditions remain common in northern regions, the plateau, and mountain systems. For this reason, Goodyear highlights the importance of winter tyres as the safest and most effective ally for these journeys.

In Spain, where the climate is milder than in central and northern Europe, winter tyres are not necessary on most roads; however, in regions such as the Basque Country, Navarra, Aragón, Castilla y León, Asturias, or in the Pyrenees and Sierra Nevada, winter conditions make these tyres essential for ensuring mobility and road safety.

This is because tyre grip directly depends on its composition and design. While summer tyres tend to harden in the cold, reducing their traction, winter tyres are made with softer compounds that remain flexible below 7ºC. This ensures greater contact with the road and better braking and control on cold, wet, or icy surfaces.

It is also important to check the tread and pressure, as the minimum depth for good performance on snow is 4 mm; increase the safety distance and make smooth manoeuvres; and be aware that in many mountain passes, such as Navacerrada, Somport, or Bonaigua, it is mandatory to carry chains or winter tyres.

As a complement, Goodyear advises drivers to follow simple routines to prolong the life of their winter tyres, such as storing them in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight, preferably in airtight bags; rotating them each season or as indicated by the vehicle manufacturer; replacing them when the tread depth is less than 4 mm or if they show visible damage.

The use of winter tyres not only guarantees safety but also offers peace of mind and comfort to families travelling to the mountains. With them, braking times are reduced, unforeseen events are avoided, and greater vehicle control is ensured, even in changing conditions.

