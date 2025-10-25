Winter Time is More Beneficial in Alicante, Experts Say Experts believe that ending the time change could prevent adverse effects due to lack of adaptation, such as irritability or fatigue.

Years ago, it was common for everyone to mark the day in their minds when they had to move their clocks forward or back. This practice has faded over time, not because we have established a single time, but because few people use watches anymore, and most devices change the time automatically. What remains unchanged are the effects (some compare it to jet lag) that the time change has on the body.

This Sunday, we will switch to winter time. At 3 a.m., it will be 2 a.m., which is good news for those staying up late that day. But beyond the partial positive effects of this measure, is winter time or summer time more beneficial for us? And should we abandon this habit to establish a single time for the entire year?

A few days ago, the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, spoke on this matter; a stance that seems to be supported by the European Commission. Health professionals also support this measure, favouring winter time as the most beneficial for our bodies.

How does the biological clock work?

This is the view of Dr. Eusebi Chiner, head of the Sleep Unit at the Hospital of Sant Joan d'Alacant, who explains how our rest hours are established: "The human body operates according to a biological clock that regulates major vital functions, including hormone secretion, cortisol levels, and melatonin production, the sleep hormone. This system, influenced by light stimuli, is responsible for maintaining circadian rhythms, which indicate when to sleep, when to wake up, and generate feelings of drowsiness at different times of the day."

Changes in this internal clock due to the time change can disrupt these functions and cause various symptoms. "Irritability, fatigue, a sense of tiredness, or sleep disturbances are some of the most common consequences; effects that some liken to experiencing mild jet lag, which usually disappear after a week," explains Dr. Chiner.

Some of these effects are related to the alteration of melatonin and serotonin, hormones linked to sleep and mood, whose disturbances can lead to irritability or a sense of fatigue.

Opting for a single time could avoid these adverse effects, and winter time seems to be the most advisable. "It aligns better with the human physiological rhythm, as it is closer to solar time," asserts the head of the Pneumology Service at the Alicante hospital. "Although summer time provides more evening daylight and is perceived as more recreational, winter time promotes better adaptation of the body: as it gets dark earlier, people tend to retreat, dine, and sleep earlier, which facilitates sleep and improves rest."

Recommendations

To ease the transition between times, the doctor recommends maintaining usual routines and not obsessing over the time difference. "The most advisable thing is to follow the same work and rest schedules, have light dinners, avoid sedatives or sleeping pills, and ensure adequate exposure to natural light during the day. This way, the body naturally restores its internal balance."

Additionally, the geographical location of the Alicante province also tips the balance in favour of winter time. "Being located in the Levante area, it dawns earlier than in the West. This shortens the day for us, but we can make better use of those daylight hours than in other places where it dawns later."