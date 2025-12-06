Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Aerial image of the wildfire. TA

Wildfire Near Guadalest Reservoir Brought Under Control

The blaze originated in a pine forest area

Pau Sellés

Alicante

Saturday, 6 December 2025, 18:35

Firefighters from the Alicante provincial consortium are working this Saturday to extinguish a wildfire that broke out near the Guadalest reservoir. The alert was received shortly before 3 PM, and by 6 PM, the situation was reported to be under control.

The flames originated in a pine forest area adjacent to the reservoir. Two forest fire crews from GVA, a command vehicle from Benidorm, a fire engine, and a water tender from Benidorm with eight firefighters have been deployed to the scene.

Additionally, an automatic dispatch was activated, incorporating two aerial resources, a ground-loading aircraft, and the A-3 helicopter from the Generalitat Valenciana, along with three more units of GVA forest firefighters. The fire necessitated the establishment of Situation 1 according to the Forest Fire Plan due to the threat to non-forest assets.

