The autonomous community with the highest number of fines was Andalusia. f. p.

Where You Are Most Likely to Receive a Traffic Fine from the DGT

A. Noguerol

Wednesday, 5 November 2025, 07:10

The Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) issued a total of 5,413,100 traffic violation fines in 2024 across Spain, within its jurisdiction, according to data broken down by Autonomous Communities. This figure excludes penalties imposed in Catalonia and the Basque Country, as these regions have transferred traffic responsibilities.

The autonomous community with the highest number of fines was Andalusia, with a total of 1,425,521 penalties, far exceeding the million mark and establishing itself as the region with the highest sanctioning activity.

At the lower end of the scale, with fewer than 100,000 fines, are Asturias (96,669), La Rioja (85,436), and Cantabria (77,688). According to the 2024 Yearbook of the Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT), the provinces with the highest number of fines were Madrid (657,070), Málaga (331,520), and Cádiz (325,473). Conversely, the provinces with the fewest fines were Melilla (3,775), Ceuta (5,439), and Ourense (28,799).

The mobility company Bipi has analysed the data and highlights that "they reflect that areas with higher population density and tourist traffic also concentrate more fines." In provinces such as Madrid, Málaga, or Cádiz, daily traffic, holiday travel, and the high presence of private vehicles explain much of the sanctioning volume.

Andalusia led the autonomous communities with more than 1.4 million fines (1,425,521), accounting for nearly one in four violations recorded in Spain during 2024. It is followed by the Community of Madrid, with 657,070 penalties, and the Valencian Community, which exceeded 580,000 fines. These three regions, characterised by high traffic density and a large volume of both urban and tourist travel, account for nearly 50% of the national total of violations.

In general, less populated regions or those with a more limited road network present a lower number of fines. Meanwhile, Castile and León (572,830), Castile-La Mancha (459,917), and Galicia (433,157) also stand out among the communities with the most fines, reflecting the importance of monitoring in large stretches of interurban network and transit between provinces.

Bipi emphasises the importance of responsible driving and having updated and well-maintained vehicles, factors that significantly reduce the risk of violations and accidents. "Our goal is to offer a safe, flexible, and sustainable alternative. Driving a subscription vehicle that is constantly checked is a plus for improving road safety and avoiding unnecessary fines," the company explains.

According to the same 2024 Yearbook of the Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT), the vehicle fleet in 2024 exceeds a total of 25 million units, with cars being the dominant type of vehicle.

Two provinces concentrate a significant part of the national vehicle fleet: Madrid is the province with the highest number of vehicles in circulation, reaching 5,490,370 units. Barcelona follows closely with 3,681,009 vehicles.

Although Madrid and Barcelona have the highest total number of vehicles, some rural provinces or those with a dispersed population show a higher density of vehicles per 1,000 inhabitants, reflecting a greater dependence on private cars.

Cuenca, Teruel, and Lugo are among the provinces with the highest rate of vehicles in relation to their population. At the opposite end of the spectrum are provinces with the smallest vehicle fleet, such as Soria (78,589 vehicles), Teruel (125,013), and Palencia (131,767), as well as the autonomous cities of Melilla (69,501) and Ceuta (63,441).

