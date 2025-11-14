Where are the Cheapest Vehicle Inspections (ITV)?: Differences Can Reach Up to 15 Euros

A. Noguerol Friday, 14 November 2025, 10:45 Comenta Share

Vehicle Inspection Card or Technical Sheet Help is the document that certifies the vehicle is approved to travel on our country's roads. According to data from the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT), in Spain, eight out of ten vehicles pass the technical inspection on the first attempt with a favourable report; this ensures that their systems and components guarantee user safety. The remaining 20%, which varies depending on geographical areas, receive an unfavourable or negative report.

According to current regulations, the first ITV is conducted four years from the vehicle's registration date. The frequency with which a car must undergo ITV varies depending on its age. Thus, from 0 to 4 years, no ITV is needed; from 4 to 10 years, it is conducted every 2 years, and for vehicles over 10 years, the inspection is required annually.

The dates are identical across all Autonomous Communities, but according to the Consumers and Users Organization (OCU), there are significant price differences, with variations of up to 29 euros per vehicle. The report analysed prices and waiting times at 200 stations at the end of October.

For cars, the most expensive regions are Ceuta, the Basque Country, and Cantabria, where the price exceeds 53 euros. This is at least 15 euros more than in the communities with the cheapest rates: Andalusia, Extremadura, and Madrid.

The OCU highlights that the price also varies significantly depending on the engine type. On average, the ITV for a diesel car is the most expensive, costing 51 euros, about 10 euros more than the average rate for an electric vehicle (40 euros). Petrol, hybrid, or LPG cars are in the middle range, with an average cost of 44 euros.

In the case of motorcycles, the highest rates are found in Galicia and Madrid, where the cost exceeds 36 euros. The most economical communities are Catalonia, Castile and León, and Castile-La Mancha, where the ITV costs just over 21 euros, a difference of about 15 euros.

The study did not find a clear price pattern related to the ownership of the stations. The management model varies in each autonomy, with the most common being a mixed regime (public and private concessions). However, the OCU advises drivers to inquire about possible discounts during off-peak hours and reminds that there is no obligation to undergo ITV in the same autonomous community where the car is registered, allowing for more favourable rates.

Regarding waiting times, the study indicates they are generally short, with an average of one to two days to get an appointment. Madrid and the Balearic Islands stand out for allowing same-day appointments, while Galicia has the longest waiting time, with an average of six days.