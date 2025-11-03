When Will We Know If There Is a New President of the Generalitat Valenciana or If Elections Will Be Held? The Statute of Autonomy outlines the timelines for a new investiture or the dissolution of the Chamber, leading to elections.

Tere Compañy Martínez Alicante Monday, 3 November 2025, 17:10

On Monday at 3:24 PM, the President of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, officially submitted his resignation from the position of head of the Consell at Les Corts, six hours after announcing it publicly. "In accordance with Article 27 of the Statute of Autonomy and Article 8.d) of Law 5/83, dated December 30, of the Valencian Government, I resign from the position of President of the Generalitat, to be recorded before these Corts," reads the document submitted to the registry.

Once published in the Official Gazette of the Valencian Community (DOCV), the official timelines for the investiture of a new president will commence. If no agreement is reached, Les Corts will be dissolved, and elections will be automatically called in the Valencian Community with a 54-day period to go to the polls.

Carlos Mazón will continue as President of the Generalitat on Tuesday. In fact, he is scheduled to preside over the Consell's plenary session on Tuesday, which will be held in Alicante. Therefore, the resignation will take effect from Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

From then on, the PP has up to two and a half months to negotiate with Vox for the investiture of a new President of the Generalitat Valenciana. Specifically, once Mazón's resignation is formalized, a 12-day period will automatically activate in Les Corts to present candidacies for the Presidency of the Generalitat, according to Article 139 of the Les Corts Regulations.

Subsequently, a period of three to seven days will open to set the date for the investiture session of a first candidate to preside over the Generalitat Valenciana, who must achieve an absolute majority in the first vote, or a simple majority in another attempt 48 hours later. In this case, the PP would need Vox's 'yes'. If two months pass from the first investiture vote without a candidate being invested, Les Corts will be dissolved, and regional elections will be called, as outlined in Article 27 of the Statute of Autonomy.

Sources from the national leadership of the PP claim that Mazón's resignation occurred hours after his announcement to analyze the potential electoral calendar with Vox and align the dates so that the elections, if called, fall on a Sunday.