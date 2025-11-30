When Creativity Knows No Bounds: Introducing the Maserati MC20 Cielo 'Opera d'Arte'

N. S. Sunday, 30 November 2025, 10:05 Comenta Share

At Maserati, the Fuoriserie program stands out as the pinnacle of bespoke possibilities, where experiences become unique and creativity knows no bounds. From this program emerges the Maserati MC20 Cielo 'Opera d'Arte', a singular model in Maserati's line of supercars. Following the MC20, the model has recently undergone its natural evolution with the new MCPURA, elevating its predecessor to a higher level, making it even more exclusive and performance-oriented. The Maserati MCPURA was unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed last July and is available in both coupe and convertible versions, the latter known as Cielo.

With the MC20 Cielo 'Opera d'Arte', Maserati has once again redefined the concept of exclusivity, transforming artistic vision into performance and performance into pure inspiration. The same spirit of creative exploration also gave birth to another remarkable masterpiece, the MC20 'Less is More…?', unique in its kind. This special MC20 Cielo is customised with design elements inspired by the Bauhaus movement and enriched with fine details and intricate craftsmanship, including special decoration and specially developed body colours. Both creations were crafted at the renewed Officine Maserati, within the historic Viale Ciro Menotti plant in Modena.

Particularly, drawing on the pioneering language of abstract art, the Maserati Fuoriserie department crafted the 'Opera d'Arte' MC20 through an unprecedented creative vision. The project is the result of over a year of close collaboration between Maserati Fuoriserie, Maserati Centro Stile, and Maserati Engineering.

Completely hand-painted, the Trident's spyder became a blank canvas where personalisation and experimentation brought a contemporary masterpiece to life. Fifteen extraordinary colours and thousands of hours of expert craftsmanship contributed to a truly unique result. In particular, the colours chosen for this project, from the custom acid yellow to the warm orange hue and the vibrant electric green, were designed and formulated to evoke different emotions in every detail. Additionally, from the advanced laser engraving on the Alcantara seats to the carbon fibre sports elements of the cabin, the interplay of texture and tones creates an intense and refined sensory experience.

True to the spirit of the Fuoriserie Programme and conceived as a 'blank slate' for the most original personalities, the interior of the MC20 Cielo 'Opera d'Arte' combines hand-painted details on the lower dashboard with leather inserts on the upper section, creating the sensation of being enveloped in a truly unique masterpiece. The same artisanal care and abstract vision continue on the exterior: the wheels are adorned with unique graphic details in colour combinations that amplify the car's overall visual impact.