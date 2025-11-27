What is the Tyre ID and How to Read It

What do all the numbers and letters on the sidewall of a tyre mean? This is its ID, essentially all its vital information, which is crucial for knowing the correct tyre to choose if it needs replacing, as reminded by Euromaster, a specialist in comprehensive vehicle maintenance.

As an example of "reading the ID" of a tyre, we can use the following type of tyre (205/55 R16 91 V), one of the most common in the market.

- 205: indicates the width of the tyre in millimetres, in this case 205 mm (or 20.5 cm).

- 55: represents the profile height as a percentage of the width; here it equals 55%, that is, 112.7 mm.

- R: denotes the type of tyre structure. The "R" stands for radial, the most common in modern cars, although there is also the diagonal structure, identified with the letter "B".

- 16: corresponds to the rim diameter in inches (1 inch = 2.54 cm).

- 91: is the load index, showing the maximum weight the tyre can support. The value 91 equals 615 kg, within a scale ranging from 60 to 125.

- V: indicates the speed rating, classified from A to Y. In this case, the "V" allows driving up to 240 km/h.

Furthermore, Euromaster reminds drivers of the importance of driving with the correct tyre according to the measurements specified in the vehicle's technical sheet. In this regard, current regulations require that the measurements and tread pattern of the tyres must be the same on the tyres of the same axle. In fact, driving with non-approved tyres can result in fines ranging from 90 to 120 euros, as well as an unfavourable MOT.

On the other hand, choosing the right tyre prevents consuming more fuel than desired. In fact, approximately 20% of a vehicle's consumption comes from the tyres, according to various studies conducted by manufacturers like Michelin.