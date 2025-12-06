What Eurovision Loses Without Spain, and Vice Versa Both RTVE and the EBU will suffer the collateral damage of a decision prompted by Israel's participation

Spain's withdrawal from the Eurovision Song Contest, triggered by the participation of Israel, has caused a historic upheaval. The contest, deeply rooted in Spanish culture, evokes nostalgia among older generations and excitement among the youth. Spain's absence from Eurovision is a loss for both parties. The Spanish public broadcaster and the European Broadcasting Union have maintained a close relationship for over six decades, despite recent poor results.

The festival loses one of its 'Big Five' pillars with Spain's departure. These are the five broadcasters that contribute the most financially to the contest, alongside Germany, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom, granting them direct access to the final.

According to TVE's transparency portal, the public broadcaster allocated 331,721 euros to the EBU for the last edition, covering participation and broadcasting rights for the three final galas, including the semifinals. This figure excludes accommodation, staging, or costume expenses.

The 'Big Five' would be reduced to four countries, and it remains unclear what would happen if Spain decides to return to Eurovision in the future. With the withdrawal, both RTVE and Eurovision lose a significant boost in television viewership. In the last edition, with Melody as Spain's representative, La 1 achieved an average audience share of 50.1% and over 5.8 million viewers. The voting audience increased to 6.315 million followers and a 59.7% share.

Money and Audience

As Hugo Carabaña, co-director of the specialized podcast 'Eurovision Sound' and writer for 'ESCplus', points out, Spain is one of the countries that contributes the most to the festival both financially and in terms of audience. "It's the most-watched non-sporting program on television each year. In 2025, RTVE accounted for 17% of the contest's total audience," says the expert, who also highlights that Spain has the most loyal eurofans who have supported the festival. However, he notes that 'Benidorm Fest' will now gain autonomy by being detached from the European contest, allowing it to "have its own style."

For Carabaña, Spain without Eurovision "also loses a significant platform to showcase our music across Europe," but gains, as he emphasizes, in "defending human rights and values" in Eurovision, following its stance against Israel's participation due to its offensive against the Palestinian people. Journalist Borja Terán, a voice on 'Julia en la Onda' (Onda Cero), agrees. "RTVE loses its major television event but gains political involvement," he asserts.

The expert supports the public broadcaster's decision, emphasizing that Eurovision has lost "credibility," as Israel's presence has strained relations. "It was a musical refuge created after World War II to unite us despite our differences. The festival has broken its raison d'être," explains Terán, noting that it is a contest linked to the LGTBI+ community, "which is always held to a standard of exemplarity not demanded in other areas. We wouldn't dare make this decision with football championships," he reflects.