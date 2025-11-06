What is CustomFit and why Stellantis has revolutionised vehicle customisation

N. S. Thursday, 6 November 2025, 14:05 Comenta Share

With extensive experience in commercial vehicles dating back to the Citroën AZU in 1958, Stellantis' Production Centre in Vigo once again leads the market with CustomFit, an initiative that redefines personalisation in the sector. This solution, part of the Stellantis Pro One strategy, combines technological innovation and adaptability to offer fully customised vehicles to professional fleets and end customers.

The personalisation and adaptation activity has seen significant growth in recent years. Currently, more than 50% of commercial vehicles have some form of customisation. At Stellantis Vigo, 26,580 vehicles went through the customisation facility in 2019, while in 2024, a total of 128,787 units passed through the newly inaugurated 2,260 m2 area dedicated to this purpose. Between January and September this year, CustomFit surpassed this figure, reaching 128,787 units, with a projection to reach 150,000 by the end of 2025.

Ampliar CustomFit P.F.

CustomFit encompasses everything from technical modifications to optimise professional use to customisation tailored to each client, always backed by Vigo's expertise in electrification and connected mobility. The plant, which began its customisation activity in 2017, has expanded its capacity to meet the growing demand for flexible solutions, enhancing the competitiveness of brands such as Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, and Fiat Professional.

With CustomFit, the Citroën Berlingo, Fiat Doblo, Opel Combo, and Peugeot Rifter and Partner manufactured in Vigo can be precisely adapted to the needs of each company and professional, offering significant advantages in quality, agility, and flexibility. Vehicle customisation is fully integrated into the plant's production flow under the same processes, standards, and excellence system as the assembly line. It is subject to control and verification audits under international standards such as ISO 9001. Additionally, operators receive training and qualification under standardised processes.

Ampliar CustomFit P.F.

The CustomFit programme also minimises delivery times to the customer and reduces the risks of vehicle degradation due to transport and storage.

The Vigo Production Centre is a key link in the network of CustomFit Centres in Europe, which includes five other factories and integrates over 500 certified partners and a commercial network with 20,000 professional customer contact points.

Leader in the Spanish market

With only two months left in 2025, Stellantis Pro One vans and light commercial vehicles maintain their leading position in the Spanish market.

They account for 36.7% of commercial vehicle registrations in our country, with 57,396 units registered so far this year, a 13% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

In October, Stellantis Pro One maintains its market leadership with a 34.8% penetration. In total, commercial vehicles from brands such as Citroën, Fiat Professional, Opel, and Peugeot have added up to 5,885 registered units.

By brand, Peugeot ranks among the top in the commercial vehicle market, with 20,727 units registered so far this year and a 13.43% market share. Additionally, Opel's growth is noteworthy, with 9,798 registrations accumulated this year, boasting a 63% volume increase compared to the same period last year.