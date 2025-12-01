Well-aging: The New Medical Approach to Natural and Sustainable Skincare The doctor discusses how this clinical approach is transforming the sector through treatments that realistically and respectfully prevent ageing.

Skincare is undergoing a silent revolution. More people are seeking natural results, preventive treatments, and aesthetic medicine that respects the skin's biology rather than trying to "fight" the passage of time. In this context, Dr Almudena Paniagua Polo, an aesthetic doctor at ilahy, the aesthetic medicine and surgery clinic of IMED Hospitales, explains why the well-aging approach is transforming the sector and how current treatments allow for the treatment of skin pathologies, improving skin quality, and preventing ageing in a realistic and respectful manner.

Next, she addresses the most common questions about this new paradigm, the most effective treatments, and who they are intended for:

-Why do we talk about well-aging instead of anti-aging?

The term anti-aging suggests that ageing can be avoided, but this process is programmed at the cellular level and occurs inevitably. Well-aging proposes something more realistic: ageing better by caring for skin quality, stimulating its natural processes, and preventing accumulated damage.

"The goal is no longer to erase wrinkles, but to maintain healthy, firm, and well-structured skin, adapted to each stage of life."

-What paradigm shift is aesthetic medicine experiencing?

Patients no longer seek drastic changes but natural, progressive, and sustainable results. There has been an increase in demand for preventive treatments from younger ages, as well as regenerative techniques that respect skin physiology.

Today, the focus is on stimulating the body's own collagen production, improving skin quality, and reducing chronic inflammation, one of the major drivers of skin ageing.

-What skin problems do you treat at ilahy?

At ilahy, we approach skin health from a medical perspective, treating both pathologies and signs of ageing. Among the most common issues are inflammatory pathologies such as acne, rosacea, or dermatitis; hyperpigmentation like melasma, solar lentigines, or post-inflammatory spots; photoaging: fine lines, enlarged pores, or irregular texture; loss of skin quality such as dermal thinning, early sagging, or dull skin.

-Why is it so important to improve skin quality?

Over time, the skin loses collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid, becomes thinner, and changes in texture, luminosity, and firmness appear.

Improving skin quality means strengthening its structure, making it more resistant to damage, and restoring a fresh, even, and healthy appearance.

-What injectable treatments help regenerate the skin?

At ilahy, we work with personalised protocols that combine different therapies according to each patient's needs: polynucleotides, which stimulate cell regeneration and collagen production, improve elasticity and bring vitality to thin or devitalised skin; skinboosters (non-crosslinked hyaluronic acid that deeply hydrates, smooths fine lines, and improves texture); and specific mesotherapy, which are formulations with amino acids, vitamins, antioxidants, peptides, and other active ingredients that bring luminosity, improve skin quality, and promote skin repair.

-What role do chemical peels play?

They are a key tool for both treating pathology and rejuvenating. With them, we can control acne and rosacea, reduce spots, improve texture, and enhance skin renewal. They also prepare the skin for other treatments and enhance their results.

-What do technologies like Reverso, fractional CO₂, or IPL Ellipse offer?

Advanced equipment allows treatment from the most superficial to the deepest layers of the skin. Let me explain:

-Reverso® (non-ablative subdermal laser): Stimulates fibroblasts and improves firmness, texture, and fine lines without damaging the surface.

-Fractional ablative CO₂: One of the most effective treatments for scars, deep wrinkles, enlarged pores, and marked photoaging. It produces intense skin renewal.

-IPL Ellipse: Intense pulsed light to treat redness, telangiectasias, sunspots, and uneven tone. It unifies skin colour and brings luminosity, with minimal recovery.

-Who are these treatments for?

For anyone who wants to improve their skin, treat a pathology, or prevent ageing naturally.

During the first visit, we conduct a complete medical assessment and, based on each patient's needs and goals, we design a fully personalised plan.