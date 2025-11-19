Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Snow on the road hampers traffic F. P.

The DGT Warns of Snow on These Roads

Canal Motor

Wednesday, 19 November 2025, 18:20

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has issued a warning due to the arrival of an Arctic air mass in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, which will cause a significant drop in temperature and snowfall in several areas, particularly in the northern and eastern parts of the peninsula over the next two days.

The areas that may be affected include the provinces of Asturias, Cantabria, the Basque Country, Navarre, the north and east of Castile and León, and Huesca.

In light of this snow forecast, the DGT reminds drivers of the importance of checking road conditions before starting any journey.

According to the forecast by the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), although snow may begin to fall this evening, the most adverse period is expected between late Thursday 20th and the morning of Friday 21st.

Major roads affected

Precipitation may cause problems not only on regional and local roads but also on major highways. The motorways and highways that could be affected include: AP-66 (Asturias and León); N-630 (Asturias-León); N-621 (Cantabria-León); A-67 (Cantabria); AP-68 (Bilbao-Zaragoza); AP-1 (Burgos-Irún) and A-15 (Navarre).

In this situation, the DGT may implement various measures to ensure traffic flow and road safety, such as restrictions on heavy vehicles and others without winter tyres or chains.

Speed limits may also be imposed, overtaking prohibited, and even total preventive closures or mandatory detours enforced. The DGT has 32 automated and monitored detours ready for truck holding if necessary.

The General Directorate of Traffic stresses the importance of following these recommendations: It is essential to keep the left lane clear if it starts to snow, to allow the passage of road maintenance and snowplough vehicles.

It is advised to have winter or all-season tyres installed or to carry chains, exercise extreme caution, and pay attention to the variable message signs and instructions from the Civil Guard Traffic Group.

The DGT provides real-time updates on road conditions through its information bulletins, radio stations, its X accounts (@DGTes and @informacionDGT), its website (www.dgt.es) and the phone number 011. Updated information is also accessible for browsers at the national traffic information access point.

Te puede interesar

