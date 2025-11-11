Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Urgente La Selección argentina realizará un entrenamiento abierto al público en el Martínez Valero
Vueling aircraft at Alicante-Elche airport. Shootori

Vueling Launches Discount Campaign with Tickets Starting at 16 Euros from Alicante-Elche Airport

The airline celebrates Singles' Day with significant fare reductions

Óscar Bartual Bardisa

Alicante

Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 12:55

Flying from Alicante-Elche airport is now cheaper than ever. Following EasyJet's recent 'flash' offer to mark its 30th anniversary, Vueling has also joined the discount celebration, launching significant fare reductions in honour of Singles' Day.

Travellers can fly from Alicante during the low season starting at 16 euros. The offer is available from 11th to 17th November, allowing passengers to book tickets for flights between 1st December 2025 and 31st March 2026 to various destinations within its network.

This winter season boasts the highest number of seats scheduled by the airline, which has stationed an additional aircraft at its base in Alicante-Elche airport. The airline will offer 15% more seats than in the 2024/25 season, exceeding one million seats.

On Vueling's website, these discounted tickets are now available for purchase. The cheapest are to Mallorca and Ibiza, with prices starting at 11 and 15 euros, respectively. Next are Bilbao, Barcelona, and Gran Canaria, with fares starting at 19 euros for the Basque city and 22 euros for the other two airports.

Regarding international destinations, the cheapest is London, with prices from 27 euros, followed by Cardiff and Brussels at 29 euros each. For 30 euros, one can travel from Alicante to Paris and Amsterdam, while tickets to Algeria's Algiers and Oran start at 50 euros.

