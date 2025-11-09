Volkswagen Unveils the Most Powerful Production GTI Yet: The Golf GTI 50th Anniversary Edition

N. S. Sunday, 9 November 2025, 10:05 Comenta Share

Volkswagen is set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Golf GTI next year with the launch of an exclusive model: the Golf GTI 50th Anniversary Edition. Boasting 225 horsepower and 420 Nm of torque, it will be the most powerful production GTI to date. This compact sports car will reach a top speed of 270 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds. It also features a MacPherson front axle and a four-link rear axle as the basic chassis configuration. Overall, the anniversary model is 15 mm lower than a classic Golf, and the standard model already includes adaptive suspension control DCC on 19-inch "Queenstown Red" alloy wheels.

For the true sports enthusiasts, the standard equipment of this commemorative model can be enhanced with the optional Performance "GTI 50th Anniversary" package. This includes 235 mm Potenza Race semi-slick tyres from Bridgestone on 19-inch forged "Warmenau Black" wheels, a lightweight titanium sports exhaust system by the renowned manufacturer Akrapovic, and a new Performance chassis lowered by another five millimetres for even greater driving dynamics.

The anniversary model boasts numerous exclusive design details. These are reflected, for instance, in the sports seats, upholstered in a "Tartan" design with dark green accents, reminiscent of the first generations of the Golf GTI from the 1980s and 90s, perfectly adapted to 2026. Complementing this are red seat belts. The multifunction sports steering wheel, in this case, features exclusive "ArtVelours" microfibre upholstery with the "GTI 50" emblem and integrated paddle shifters for the seven-speed DSG gearbox, also conveying a sense of competition.

On the exterior, the GTI 50 logo is found on the roof spoiler and inside the exterior mirrors. Other exclusive features include special trim on the door sills, a black-painted roof, black exterior mirror housings, and black trim on the exhaust system. A striking side stripe at the bottom of the doors with a gradient from black to tornado red further accentuates the sporty character.

Ampliar Golf GTI 50th Anniversary P.F.

Additionally, the standard equipment includes adaptive chassis control DCC, IQ. LIGHT matrix LED headlights, 19-inch "Queenstown Red" alloy wheels (with translucent red varnish and dynamic GTI hubcaps), a black-painted roof, and tinted side and rear windows. The optional Performance "GTI 50th Anniversary" package can be ordered for 4,315 euros. Other notable optional features include the exclusive exterior colours Dark Green metallic and GTI Red. The first vehicles are expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2026.