Volkswagen and Rivian Could Become Suppliers for Other Manufacturers

Volkswagen and Rivian are progressing in their joint development of a new electric and software platform that could be offered to other car manufacturers in the future.

The alliance, structured under the joint venture RV Tech, aims to equip the German group with the necessary technology to compete with Tesla and Chinese manufacturers, while also opening the door to selling or licensing their system to third parties.

According to Wassym Bensaid, Rivian's software chief and co-chair of RV Tech, the platform is designed to be scalable and applicable to different vehicle sizes and segments in Western markets. "We are solving a problem for the entire automotive industry. This could also become an opportunity for others," he stated during an event in Palo Alto, California.

RV Tech will begin testing its new system in winter conditions starting from the first quarter of 2026, using prototypes from Audi, Volkswagen, and Scout brands. The platform, based on a centralized electronic architecture with fewer processing units, aims to simplify vehicle development and reduce costs.

The first model to incorporate this technology will be the Rivian R2, an SUV set to launch in early 2026. Subsequently, Volkswagen will apply it to its electric compact ID. EVERY1, with an estimated price of around 20,000 euros, and to future off-road vehicles of the Scout brand.

The collaboration represents one of the largest strategic bets by Volkswagen's CEO, Oliver Blume, who has committed up to $5.8 billion to the alliance. For Rivian, which has yet to achieve profitability, it also means a significant financial boost in a context of slowing electric vehicle market.

The agreement also has precedents within the German group: Volkswagen has already licensed its technology to Ford and Mahindra for their own electric models. The company, facing tariffs in the United States, a sales decline in China, and moderate demand in Europe, hopes this partnership will help regain competitiveness after issues with its initial software developments.

After several delays in launching the ID models and criticism for failures in their digital systems, Volkswagen has managed to improve electric vehicle sales in Europe thanks to software updates and the release of revised versions.