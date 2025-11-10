Voge Expands Its Range in Custom, Sport, and Crossover Segments, Strengthens Its Scooters

IVÁN BOLAÑO DOFORNO Monday, 10 November 2025, 17:07 Comenta Share

Voge unveiled up to six new models at the Milan EICMA 2025 show. Last year, the Asian brand focused on expanding its trail family, but for 2026, efforts have shifted towards broadening its offerings by entering segments such as maxiscooter crossovers, mid-displacement customs, and sports bikes. Additionally, Voge is expanding its eighth-litre range with three new models.

This crossover, designed for both city and interurban roads, features a 398 cc twin-cylinder engine, four-stroke and eight-valve, liquid-cooled and fuel-injected. It delivers 42 hp at 8,000 rpm, with a torque of 44 Nm at 5,750 rpm. It is equipped with long-travel KYB adjustable suspensions on both axles. The braking system is signed by J.Juan at the front and Nissin with switchable ABS at the rear. The spoked wheels, 17 and 14 inches, are fitted with mixed tyres.

The seat, which is heated like the grips, is positioned just 795 mm from the ground. Under the seat, there is space for two full-face helmets. It features a TFT screen with connectivity and tyre control, front and rear cameras, radar for detecting vehicles in blind spots, keyless integrated locking (including the large 18-litre tank), electrically adjustable windscreen, riding modes, switchable traction control, crash bars, retractable footpegs for passenger and off-road riding, and multiple USB ports.

The heart of the new sports bike is a 662.8 cc inline-four engine, liquid-cooled, with 16 valves and dual overhead camshafts (DOHC), capable of developing 99 hp at 11,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 64 Nm at 10,000 rpm. It offers a top speed of 235 km/h. The chassis consists of a high-strength steel perimeter frame, paired with a double-arm aluminium alloy swingarm.

The suspension features an inverted fork and a rear monoshock adjustable in preload and extension. The braking is handled by a system comprising a pair of front discs with Brembo radial calipers and a floating Nissin caliper at the rear. Electronically, it offers riding modes and an IMU associated with cornering ABS and TCS. The equipment includes full LED lighting, TFT instrumentation, and a USB port. A version with a maximum power of 95 hp and another of 47 hp for A2 license holders will soon be available on the market.

The CU625, Voge's first cruiser, showcases muscular bobber-style shapes, drag bar handlebars, and bar-end mirrors as standard. It is equipped with Full LED lights, traction control, a circular TFT screen, dual USB ports (A+C), tyre pressure sensors, and a system specifically designed to dissipate heat and enhance rider comfort.

It is powered by a 578.2 cc V-Twin, 8 valves, and liquid cooling, with 60.3 hp at 8,500 rpm and 61 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The final drive is by belt. The engine is integrated into a double-cradle steel frame, combined with an inverted front fork and adjustable rear shock absorbers. The braking system consists of front and rear discs, with ABS and TCS as standard for maximum safety. The lightweight alloy wheels are fitted with tubeless tyres, 130/90-16 at the front and 150/80-16 at the rear.

This version features an LCD dashboard with white graphics on a black background, including a simple Turn by Turn navigation function. It is equipped with ABS and traction control (TCS). Its engine is a liquid-cooled DOHC single-cylinder with 4 valves, 124.8 cc, capable of developing 14.7 hp at 9,500 rpm and a torque of 12 Nm at 8,000 rpm.

It offers two riding modes. The new larger diameter inverted fork, the preload-adjustable monoshock, and a 150 mm section tyre (compared to the 140 of the 125R) enhance its dynamism. The seat is at a height of 790 mm and its dry weight is 141 kg.

This urban GT features an under-seat compartment with space for a helmet and other items, and a rear aluminium luggage rack, which also integrates passenger handles, as well as a shield compartment equipped with a dual USB port with an opening for passing the cable and charging the smartphone attached to the handlebars.

It features ABS and traction control, an integrated dash-cam, and a keyless start system that manages, in addition to ignition, the opening of the under-seat compartments and the fuel tank. The screen is a colour LCD panel with negative backlighting. The heart is a 4-stroke single-cylinder engine, 124.8 cc, liquid-cooled, with 4 valves, capable of offering 12.3 hp at 8,750 rpm and a torque of 12 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

This is a high-wheel scooter with a flat platform, an under-seat compartment ideal for storing a full-face helmet and other items, as well as the standard trunk on the rear alloy luggage rack and a compartment equipped with a USB charging port in the shield.

It features optional windscreen and handguards. Its screen is LCD with white characters on a black background, equipped with Turn by Turn navigation. Its engine is a 4-stroke single-cylinder, 124.8 cc, air-cooled and EFI fuel-injected, with a power of 10.6 hp at 7,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 10.5 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The SR16 Air offers a dual-disc braking system with ABS and TCS (traction control) as standard.

The Voge 2026 range will progressively arrive in our country. In April, the R125S will be the first to arrive, followed by the SR16 Air and SR125GTS in June/July. The SR450X, RR660S, and CU625 will follow from September.