Vithas Hospitals in Alicante Train Twenty Traumatologists from Other Centres in Anterior Approach The UMH hosted the training attended by specialists from various public and private hospitals

P.S. Alicante Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 16:40 Comenta Share

Vithas Hospitals' Traumatology service in Alicante has organised a course on the anterior approach in hip arthroplasty, a technique that has seen significant growth in Spain in recent years. Due to its minimally invasive nature, it allows for quicker recovery, less muscle damage, and early rehabilitation.

Specific training in this technique is essential for traumatologists aiming to integrate a modern, evidence-based surgery into their clinical practice, according to Vithas. The course, organised by the Traumatology team at Vithas Hospitals in Alicante and held at the Miguel Hernández University of Elche, was directed at traumatologists from other hospitals interested in this new approach.

In total, the course brought together twenty specialists from various hospitals in the province of Alicante and Barcelona, who received theoretical and practical training in this technique.

The advantages of this new technique lie in bone preservation, as most of the femur is maintained, allowing for future surgeries if necessary. It is suitable for young patients with high life expectancy and activity, achieving greater stability and range of motion.

Regarding recovery, patients often describe a smoother gait and a sense of natural hip after recovery, which is also long-lasting, thanks to high-quality, low-wear materials. This results in simpler future check-ups.