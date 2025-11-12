Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The training gathered twenty specialists. TA

Vithas Hospitals in Alicante Train Twenty Traumatologists from Other Centres in Anterior Approach

The UMH hosted the training attended by specialists from various public and private hospitals

P.S.

Alicante

Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 16:40

Comenta

Vithas Hospitals' Traumatology service in Alicante has organised a course on the anterior approach in hip arthroplasty, a technique that has seen significant growth in Spain in recent years. Due to its minimally invasive nature, it allows for quicker recovery, less muscle damage, and early rehabilitation.

Specific training in this technique is essential for traumatologists aiming to integrate a modern, evidence-based surgery into their clinical practice, according to Vithas. The course, organised by the Traumatology team at Vithas Hospitals in Alicante and held at the Miguel Hernández University of Elche, was directed at traumatologists from other hospitals interested in this new approach.

In total, the course brought together twenty specialists from various hospitals in the province of Alicante and Barcelona, who received theoretical and practical training in this technique.

The advantages of this new technique lie in bone preservation, as most of the femur is maintained, allowing for future surgeries if necessary. It is suitable for young patients with high life expectancy and activity, achieving greater stability and range of motion.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

Regarding recovery, patients often describe a smoother gait and a sense of natural hip after recovery, which is also long-lasting, thanks to high-quality, low-wear materials. This results in simpler future check-ups.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La Argentina de Messi realizará un entrenamiento abierto al público en Elche: fecha y horario
  2. 2 Alicante activa la construcción de 220 nuevas viviendas de protección oficial en tres barrios
  3. 3 Todos los detalles de la Navidad en Alicante: encendido de luces e inauguración del Belén gigante
  4. 4 El Ayuntamiento habilitará más de 60 plazas de aparcamiento gratuito en un barrio de Alicante
  5. 5 La Navidad en Alicante estrenará campamento real mientras el Belén gigante busca nuevo hogar
  6. 6 Un accidente en la A-7 provoca retenciones kilométricas en dirección a Alicante
  7. 7 Cuándo y dónde ver a la Argentina de Messi durante su estancia en Alicante
  8. 8 Cuenta atrás para la Feria de Navidad de Alicante: fechas y horarios
  9. 9 Los barrios de Alicante se preparan para más obras: toldos en el centro, nuevos museos y peatonalización de calles
  10. 10 Crece la delincuencia en Alicante: 10.000 delitos y 5.000 condenados más que hace una década

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Vithas Hospitals in Alicante Train Twenty Traumatologists from Other Centres in Anterior Approach

Vithas Hospitals in Alicante Train Twenty Traumatologists from Other Centres in Anterior Approach