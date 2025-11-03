The Vinalopó Platform Calls for a Rally in Elche This Saturday The slogan of the demonstration is 'defending quality public healthcare' | It will take place at 12 noon in Plaça de Baix

Pau Sellés Alicante Monday, 3 November 2025, 17:55

The Platform for the Reversion of Vinalopó has announced a rally for this Saturday at 12 noon in Plaça de Baix, Elche, under the slogan 'defending quality public healthcare'. They have joined actions taking place across Spain this week in support of a dignified public healthcare network.

The rally in Elche on Saturday is also expected to be joined by Marea Blanca País Valencià Comarques del Sud and the Platform for the Defence of Public Healthcare of the Elda Health Department.

The platform calls for reducing waiting lists, speeding up primary care appointments, ensuring hospitals operate 'at full capacity', 'urgent' attention to mental health, and the 'exclusive' dedication of healthcare professionals, according to a statement from the group.

They will also advocate for the 'promotion' of public health and prevention, community participation, healthcare services in co-official languages, 'fair' funding of public healthcare services, and 'the recovery of privatised services', such as the Elx-Crevillent health department, currently managed by Ribera Salud.

Reversion of the Vinalopó Hospital

In this regard, the platform noted that the Health Minister, Marciano Gómez, 'has not been able to explain under what conditions the five-year extension was granted to Ribera Salud to manage healthcare in Elx, Crevillent, Aspe, Hondón de las Nieves, and Hondón de los Frailes'.

Furthermore, they stated that they have requested information 'on the quality standards used to endorse private management' for another five years, as well as the company's commitments to improve or expand services, and have yet to receive a response.

They also emphasised that Ribera Salud 'has not even settled the outstanding settlements and still owes a significant amount to the Valencian Government from the first management period', while stressing that they 'have not fulfilled' the condition to 'settle this debt', which is 'one of the conditions for the extension'.