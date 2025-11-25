Villena Sees a 228% Increase in Municipal Archive Loan and Consultation Services

Ismael Martínez Villena Tuesday, 25 November 2025, 13:50 Comenta Share

Villena's Municipal Archive has experienced an exceptional increase in activity during 2025, with a 228% rise in consultation and loan services. From January to November 14, the department managed 787 services, 516 of which were requests from individuals and 271 from municipal areas. In the loan category alone, 175 documents were provided to various departments and public bodies, according to government sources.

The director of the Municipal Archive, Francisco García, highlighted the efforts made by the technical team, who must periodically travel to Alicante's facilities where Villena's documentary collection is temporarily stored, considered one of the most valuable in the Valencian Community.

García emphasized the growing research interest in these collections: "Villena's historical documentation continues to attract significant interest among national and international specialists."

Throughout 2025, Villena's Municipal Archive received inquiries from 25 researchers not only from Spain but also from France, Brazil, Paraguay, and Argentina. Additionally, the Villena collection has been studied by researchers from various universities, including Alicante, Valencia, Burgos, and the Polytechnic University of Cartagena.

García noted that the temporary transfer of documentation to the Alicante Provincial Council's facilities "has not diminished the quality or continuity of the service," and expressed confidence in the return of the material once the new municipal facilities for the Archive are completed.