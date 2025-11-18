Villena Enhances Its National and Regional Tourism Projection The council sends a delegation to the International Tourism Fair held in Valladolid, and to the SICTED business meeting in the Valencian Community

P.S. Villena Tuesday, 18 November 2025, 14:56 Comenta Share

Villena Town Hall participated in the International Tourism Fair, held in Valladolid, and in the SICTED business meeting of the Valencian Community. Attendance at both events allows Villena to "consolidate professional relationships, promote its tourist resources, and continue advancing in improving the quality and competitiveness of the destination," according to the council.

The Villena Tourism Department, in collaboration with the Costa Blanca Board, attended the 28th edition of the International Tourism Fair (INTUR), held from November 14 to 16 in Valladolid. The event, aimed at promoting inland tourism, features more than 1,000 destinations and tourism companies and an average of 35,000 visitors per edition.

Ampliar More than 200 professionals participated in the SICTED business meeting of the Valencian Community, held recently at the CaixaFórum Valencia. TA

Villena attended alongside five other municipalities from the province, aiming to promote its heritage, cultural, and event offerings. Meanwhile, Costa Blanca highlighted the 'Made in Costa Blanca' industrial and cultural tourism program, which showcases the province's productive activities as a tourist product. This program features various Villena companies, including wineries, oil mills, and costume workshops for the Moors and Christians Festivals.

According to the Tourism Councillor, Paula García, "INTUR is a key event for the province of Alicante, and for Villena in particular, as it fosters synergy with other destinations in the province, both inland and coastal." "Every time we attend, we encounter a very loyal audience to the province, in many cases owners of second homes in coastal municipalities, who approach Villena's stand with great interest to learn about the leisure opportunities and activities our municipality offers."

SICTED Companies

Additionally, Villena participated alongside more than 200 professionals in the SICTED business meeting of the Valencian Community, held on Monday 17th at the CaixaFórum Valencia. This meeting served to boost continuous improvement and innovation in destinations and tourism companies in the Community, which is currently the leading autonomy with 41 destinations and 1,613 companies adhering to this quality system.

Villena, specifically, contributes 32 tourist services, of which 28 are distinguished. Among them are six municipal management services: the two tourist offices, the MUVI and MUENS museums, the Atalaya Castle, and the Chapí Theatre.