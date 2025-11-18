Villena enhances accessibility and facilities on Avenida de Elda Sidewalks have been widened to 1.40 meters and water manholes and connections have been renewed

Villena Town Hall has completed the enhancement of Avenida de Elda, between Cruz de Mayo Street and Navarro Santafé; an initiative resulting in more accessible sidewalks and other renewed facilities, according to the area councillor, Sergio Palao.

The tasks involve widening the sidewalks to 1.40 meters to allow the movement of people with reduced mobility or the passage of baby strollers. In total, the sidewalk area on this avenue has been increased by 280 square meters.

Ampliar Result of the works. TA

Palao also explained that some infrastructures on this road have been renewed, such as the sewage manholes and the replacement of water connections on the sidewalks with polyethylene ones.

"Within our improvement program, we continue to build a more modern, safer city with better services through actions like this. It is important to carry out such works that modernize streets from the 1960s and adapt them to the demands of the 21st century," he commented.

Regarding the parking area, Palao recalled that the municipal government team has planned a large parking lot in the neighborhood area to meet this need while concentrating traffic and vehicle parking.