La Vila Joiosa Launches Tender for New Phases of Allon Thermal Baths Master Plan The project, with an investment exceeding 640,000 euros, will allow visits during construction and establishes the site as a cultural and tourist hub for the municipality

As a major innovation, this new stage of the project will allow the public to visit the construction site, offering a unique opportunity for locals and tourists to closely observe the archaeological process. The works will include controlled excavation of structures, preventive consolidations, and stabilisation of the discovered remains, aiming to ensure their preservation and future musealisation.

Mayor Marcos Zaragoza highlighted the importance of these actions for the municipality: "The Allon Thermal Baths are not just part of our past, but a city project that adds reputation, economy, and local pride." The mayor emphasised that this initiative "was on our roadmap, and we will do everything in our power to make these archaeological remains one of our major tourist attractions."

Phases 4 and 5 of the plan have a base tender budget of 640,808.97 euros and a six-month execution period once the work commencement act is signed. Interested companies can submit their bids until November 17.

The project is part of a municipal investment package exceeding 23 million euros, for which the Town Hall will formalise a bank loan to carry out strategic actions in various areas.

The works can be visited via walkways

The Councillor for Historical Heritage, Rosa Llorca, explained that this action includes "controlled archaeological excavation, preventive consolidations, and the stabilisation of walls and pavements with compatible and reversible treatments." Additionally, accessible signage and viewable work windows will be installed, as well as secure walkways from which the public can observe the progress of the works without compromising the site's conservation.

According to Llorca, "we wanted to take a step further in heritage dissemination, offering the possibility to see in real-time how the Allon Thermal Baths, a unique monumental complex, are being recovered, returning the city to its ancient pulse."

Mayor Zaragoza added that "we will allow the public to know firsthand what we will do in the next phases of the Thermal Baths because we want the residents to feel this project as their own."

The Historical Heritage department considers this new phase "a turning point in the consolidation of the monumental Allon Thermal Baths," an archaeological gem reflecting the significance of the ancient Roman city and positioning La Vila Joiosa at the forefront of Mediterranean heritage.

The project is led by Vilamuseu, an institution that has established itself as a benchmark for its commitment to universal accessibility, rigorous interpretation, and hospitality in cultural heritage management.

"The Thermal Baths will not be just another museum; they will be a year-round attraction," added Llorca. "They fit perfectly into La Vila's cultural ecosystem—alongside Bou Ferrer or the Tower of Sant Josep—and represent a further step in consolidating a destination that knows how to blend leisure, history, and knowledge."