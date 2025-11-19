Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Vicente Lafuente (right) alongside Antoni Garamendi (president of CEOE, left) CEV

Vicente Lafuente Appointed Vice President of Spanish Employers' Association; César Quintanilla Joins Executive Board

The leader of the Business Confederation of the Valencian Community will hold the same position in the CEOE previously held by Salvador Navarro, former president of the CEV | The president of CEV Alicante will be part of the regional representation in the Spanish employers' association

Óscar Bartual Bardisa

Alicante

Wednesday, 19 November 2025, 12:25

The Business Confederation of the Valencian Community (CEV) is set to regain a prominent position within the Spanish employers' association. The president of the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE), Antoni Garamendi, has proposed the current president of the CEV, Vicente Lafuente, as vice president of the national business association.

Today, the Valencian businessman was appointed as vice president of CEOE by the executive board, taking over the role previously held by his predecessor, Salvador Navarro. Additionally, representing the CEV, the leader of CEV Alicante, César Quintanilla, will join the executive board of the national business association.

Alongside Vicente Lafuente, the following will join the CEOE Executive Board representing the CEV: Eva Blasco, president of CEV Valencia; César Quintanilla, president of CEV Alicante; Luis Martí, president of CEV Castellón; Salvador Navarro, president of the Commission for Relations with the Courts; Amaya Fernández, president of Quimacova; Federico Fuster, president of HOSBEC; José Antonio Pastor, director of the Spanish Association of Toy Manufacturers; José María Martínez, president of Simetria Business Group; and Inmaculada García, secretary general of the CEV.

In this way, the Valencian Community's employers' association will maintain around thirty regional representatives in the CEOE General Assembly, thereby consolidating the presence and participation of Valencian business leaders in the governing bodies of the national organization.

