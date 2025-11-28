San Vicente Hosts XVI Xmas Classic Aiming to Break Participation Record

Ismael Martínez San Vicente Friday, 28 November 2025, 13:55 Comenta Share

San Vicente Town Hall, through its Sports Department, has announced the upcoming edition of the Xmas Classic ride, scheduled for Saturday, December 13th. This event, now in its sixteenth edition, aims to surpass its historical participation record.

The Sports Councillor, Ricardo Bernabeu, explained that the race will start and finish at the Marialice site. Electric bikes will begin at 9:30 am, followed by muscle bikes at 10:00 am. Bernabeu emphasised that "it is one of the landmark events in San Vicente and also at the provincial and regional levels, closely tied to the festive season and growing stronger each year." So far, nearly 700 riders have registered.

Alongside the councillor, organisers Rosana Uliarte and Javier Fernández encouraged athletes and enthusiasts to join the race. Uliarte highlighted, "we are proud to have maintained such a prominent event in the cycling world for so long," and announced that this year will see improvements in the route and infrastructure for participants.

Fernández confirmed that the Xmas Classic will once again conclude the 2025 Mediterranean Bike Challenge (MBC) circuit. "It will be here in San Vicente where the final touch will be added, and all rankings across all categories, both muscle and electric, will be decided," he noted, also highlighting that the course "will likely be more enjoyable for most to relish in this last endurance test of the year."

Councillor Bernabeu expressed gratitude "to the organisers and sponsors for their collaboration in making the XVI Xmas Classic possible" and praised "the suitability of the municipality, with its spectacular heritage for cycling," encouraging both riders and spectators, especially to witness the climb to Sabinar.