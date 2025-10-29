Vicente Barrera Presents His Book 'The Call of the Caste' at the Alicante Bullfighting Museum
Paco Delgado is the author of the volume in an event organised by the Bullfighting Tertulia 'Friends of Nimes'
Miguel de Clara
Alicante
Wednesday, 29 October 2025, 11:40
Vicente Barrera, the renowned bullfighter, will attend the Alicante Bullfighting Museum this Thursday, 30th October, to present the book 'Vicente Barrera: The Call of the Caste', authored by Paco Delgado, at 7:30 PM.
During the event, the Valencian journalist will also unveil the contents of the volume 'Brillos y barro', which summarises the 2025 bullfighting season in the Valencian Community.
This presentation is part of the cultural activities organised by the Bullfighting Tertulia 'Friends of Nimes', presided over by José María Jericó.
The next meeting will be on Sunday, 30th November, when 'Friends of Nimes' will hold their Bullfighting Gala at the Juan XXIII Restaurant, starting at 2 PM.
Distinctions will be awarded as follows:
Distinctions to entities:
-
Media: À Punt, for the return of bullfighting programming to its schedule, both on television and radio
-
Bullfighting Entity: Cultural, Gastronomic and Bullfighting Association 'De Tinto y Oro', from Valencia
Distinctions to bullfighting personalities from Alicante:
-
Paco Cervantes, for his 30th anniversary of alternative
-
Juan Carlos Ruiz, bullfighter and banderillero, on his retirement from the arena
-
Rafael Cantó Torregrosa, veteran novillero with picadores, for his career