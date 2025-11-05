Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Detectan un brote de sarna en una residencia de Catral con 14 casos confirmados
From 2026, cars with a B label will also face restrictions in multiple Spanish cities. F. P.

Vehicles Allowed in Low Emission Zones Without DGT Label

Canal Motor

Wednesday, 5 November 2025, 11:45

Comenta

Climate Change and Energy Transition Law mandates municipalities with over 50,000 residents to implement Low Emission Zones (LEZ). Many cities are already expanding restrictions, although so far, bans have primarily targeted vehicles without an environmental label from the DGT. However, from 2026, cars with a B label will also face restrictions in multiple Spanish cities.

The good news is that tow trucks will be allowed to enter and provide services to drivers and workshops on public roads within the Low Emission Zones (LEZ), regardless of the environmental label they possess.

This is outlined in a provision included in the text approved by the Plenary of the Congress of Deputies, which is currently under consideration in the Senate. However, to do so, they must be registered in the State Register of Roadside Assistance (REAV) and report their activity to the competent authority.

This measure, incorporated in the thirtieth additional provision of the Sustainable Mobility Bill, responds to a proposal made by RACE (Royal Automobile Club of Spain), which, in its role of defending public interest, has been advocating for the need to ensure assistance to drivers under any circumstances, including within restricted zones.

RACE has expressed satisfaction after achieving recognition for the priority access of such roadside assistance vehicles, regardless of the DGT environmental label they possess.

According to the Automobile Club, allowing assistance vehicles to access LEZ without restrictions to provide their services not only enhances the safety of road users but also ensures traffic flow and the swift removal of broken-down or accident-damaged vehicles within city limits.

The organisation emphasises that this regulatory inclusion is a recognition of the essential work carried out by roadside assistance operators. Their work significantly contributes to improving mobility and road safety in all situations, cooperating with Public Administrations for more effective traffic and emergency management.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La nueva heladería del quiosco de la Explanada se acerca a su reapertura
  2. 2 El general Gan Pampols se rompe en su despedida del Consell
  3. 3 Jeremy de León pide paso en el once del Hércules
  4. 4 La Costa Blanca explora con Wizz Air nuevas rutas a Europa del Este desde el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche
  5. 5 Los vecinos del sur de Alicante se hartan de esperar por las Harineras de Benalúa
  6. 6 Un virulento incendio en una nave industrial de Elda obliga a movilizar 9 dotaciones de bomberos
  7. 7 Estos son los restaurantes que se suman a las Jornadas Gastronómicas de Alicante con menús especiales desde 25 euros
  8. 8 El infierno de una niña rusa en Dénia: su padrastro, a prisión por años de abusos sexuales
  9. 9 Un falso empleado se colaba en empresas de Alicante para desvalijar las taquillas y comprar cupones de la ONCE
  10. 10 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este martes 4 de noviembre en Alicante

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Vehicles Allowed in Low Emission Zones Without DGT Label

Vehicles Allowed in Low Emission Zones Without DGT Label