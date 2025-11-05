Vehicles Allowed in Low Emission Zones Without DGT Label

Canal Motor Wednesday, 5 November 2025, 11:45 Comenta Share

Climate Change and Energy Transition Law mandates municipalities with over 50,000 residents to implement Low Emission Zones (LEZ). Many cities are already expanding restrictions, although so far, bans have primarily targeted vehicles without an environmental label from the DGT. However, from 2026, cars with a B label will also face restrictions in multiple Spanish cities.

The good news is that tow trucks will be allowed to enter and provide services to drivers and workshops on public roads within the Low Emission Zones (LEZ), regardless of the environmental label they possess.

This is outlined in a provision included in the text approved by the Plenary of the Congress of Deputies, which is currently under consideration in the Senate. However, to do so, they must be registered in the State Register of Roadside Assistance (REAV) and report their activity to the competent authority.

This measure, incorporated in the thirtieth additional provision of the Sustainable Mobility Bill, responds to a proposal made by RACE (Royal Automobile Club of Spain), which, in its role of defending public interest, has been advocating for the need to ensure assistance to drivers under any circumstances, including within restricted zones.

RACE has expressed satisfaction after achieving recognition for the priority access of such roadside assistance vehicles, regardless of the DGT environmental label they possess.

According to the Automobile Club, allowing assistance vehicles to access LEZ without restrictions to provide their services not only enhances the safety of road users but also ensures traffic flow and the swift removal of broken-down or accident-damaged vehicles within city limits.

The organisation emphasises that this regulatory inclusion is a recognition of the essential work carried out by roadside assistance operators. Their work significantly contributes to improving mobility and road safety in all situations, cooperating with Public Administrations for more effective traffic and emergency management.