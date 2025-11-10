Valverde Out for Ten Days Due to Muscle Injury The Uruguayan will not travel with his national team during the FIFA window and will work in Valdebebas to recover in time for his return.

José Manuel Andrés Madrid Monday, 10 November 2025, 13:30

Fede Valverde has sustained an injury to the semimembranosus muscle in his right leg, according to the diagnosis from Real Madrid's medical services. The midfielder was examined after leaving the field during the final minutes of the match against Rayo Vallecano due to discomfort.

As a result of this muscle injury, the Uruguayan midfielder will not travel with his national team for the friendly matches against Mexico and the United States. Instead, he will remain in Valdebebas, working with the aim of recovering in time for the return from the last FIFA window of the year.