Vallecas Tests a Chameleon-like Madrid After their defeat at Anfield, the leaders must show their league form to change their poor dynamics against Rayo, who are euphoric after their epic comeback in the Conference.

After analysing the reasons for the defeat against Liverpool and supposedly moving on, Real Madrid must rediscover their good form in La Liga if they want to conquer Vallecas this Sunday. The Whites haven't won there since February 2022 and will face a buoyant Rayo after their heroic comeback against Lech Poznan in the Conference League. A tricky test for the leaders, whose coach, Xabi Alonso, demands "maturity, connection, and identity" to emerge victorious from this challenging encounter.

This mini-derby comes after a European week of contrasting fortunes for the contenders. While the Whites fell at Anfield on Tuesday and avoided a thrashing thanks to Courtois' brilliance, the Red Stripes bounced back on Thursday night after trailing 0-2 at halftime against the Polish side, ending euphoric with three points in their bag. The match was marked by pre-game incidents between Vallecas and Polish ultras, a video of Lech's kit man showing Vallecas' dressing room shortcomings, which angered president Raúl Martín Presa, and the media exchange between Iñigo Pérez and Iván Balliu, followed by the Navarrese coach's sudden departure, citing personal reasons for not facing the press.

As everything around Real Madrid tends to be hyperbolic, it's fair to say Xabi Alonso faces his second crisis moment of the season. The first, after a heavy defeat against Atlético at the Metropolitano, was resolved with six consecutive victories, including a 2-1 win in the Clasico against Barça. However, the defeat and performance against Liverpool reopened the debate about Real Madrid's performance against top teams. Rayo is a humble club, but tough to beat at home. Their rivals only managed a draw in their last two visits, and previously even lost 3-2.

"It's a demanding visit. Rayo is in good form, and all matches there have been tough. We are prepared for a game with a lot of intensity and rhythm that will demand a lot from us," said Xabi Alonso beforehand. The Tolosa native praised Rayo and his colleague Iñigo Pérez, the Red Stripes' coach. "They are a very good team with a great coach. They are doing things very well and have given continuity. They dominate their style of play very well, and we must know there won't be easy moments," he noted. "Iñigo has taken over from Andoni -Iraola- with a lot of personality. It's a team with very clear ideas. I like his personality and how he conveys it to the players," he pointed out.

Madrid suffers the absence of Tchouaméni due to a muscle injury, their third player, not counting Courtois, with the most minutes this season. He joins the absences of Mastantuono and Rüdiger, and it seems his compatriot Camavinga will replace him as a defensive pivot. The question is whether Valverde will return to midfield, where he likes to showcase his virtues, and Trent will be the right-back.

On the other side, Iñigo Pérez has barely had time to plan for this match, as only 65 hours will have passed between the Lech game and the commitment against the leaders. The Navarrese coach also had to deal with the huge uproar caused by his incident with Balliu against Lech Poznan. The full-back didn't take well to being substituted early in the second half, and both were caught on camera arguing. After that, the group united, met in the stadium's dressing room, and resolved the issue without the coach, who rushed home.

Wipe the Slate Clean

On the eve of the exciting clash against Madrid, Iñigo Pérez wanted to close the controversy and wipe the slate clean, although he couldn't hide his anger over so many comments and conclusions. "The reading is simple. There is no disrespect from Iván Balliu. There is no penalty in this public trial. There are images, and one is judged. I don't believe in this. I appreciate the support. It's a situation, like what happened with Pacha, that happens on the pitch. Balliu and I have a deep friendship, and we talked about it publicly because there is a relationship with him. This episode doesn't go beyond that. It's not related to my departure, which was an indisposition, a personal problem... I understand it's juicy, especially when Madrid is coming. To have a free-for-all for everyone."

Iñigo is focused on how to face Real Madrid. He will make changes from the Conference lineup, and therefore, key players in the tactical scheme like Ratiu on the right-back, Oscar Valentín in midfield, Palazón on one wing, Jorge de Frutos in the attacking midfield, and Brazilian Alemao upfront are expected to start. With one or the other, an intense battle is anticipated. As always in Vallecas.

Probable Line-ups

Rayo Vallecano: Batalla, Ratiu, Lejeune, Mendy, Chavarría, Valentín, Pedro Díaz, Isi, De Frutos, Álvaro, and Alemao.

Real Madrid: Courtois, Trent, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras, Camavinga, Valverde, Bellingham, Arda Güler, Mbappé, and Vinícius.

Juan Martínez Munuera (Valencian Committee).

Stadium: Vallecas.

Time: 16:15 h. (Dazn)