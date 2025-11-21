'Valencians al món' Travels to Corsica, a Paradise of the Former Crown of Aragon This Sunday, at 9:30 PM, the doors will open to this Mediterranean paradise island full of charm, history, and wild nature.

The programme 'Valencians al món' invites us to meet, this Sunday on À Punt, the Valencians who chose Corsica for a new chapter in their lives.

Guided by reporter Enrique Tena, we will visit the island to uncover one of the remnants of the former Crown of Aragon, which retains its essence amidst rugged mountains, turquoise waters, and lively coastal towns. There, we will meet the following protagonists:

Víctor Edo, from Alcoi, has lived on the island for seven years. With him, we will discover the stunning Calanques de Piana, beautiful rock formations declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, and enjoy a horseback ride along the coast.

Trini Pérez, from Castalla, has lived in Corsica for 14 years. With Trini and her husband, Sam, we will sail through the spectacular Sanguinaires archipelago, a group of volcanic islands offering unique sunsets. We will also visit the museum of Napoleon Bonaparte's birthplace, which receives nearly 100,000 visitors each year, and experience the famous Ajaccio Carnival, one of the island's most iconic celebrations.

Rosana Abellán, from Elche, who has lived in Corsica for ten years, will show us one of the island's most paradisiacal beaches, where we will reflect on the challenges of tourism and coexistence with the natural environment.

Finally, Quique Vercher, from Manises, has resided in Corsica for twelve years. With him, we will explore Europe's largest turtle reserve, a natural space dedicated to the conservation of this species. Afterwards, we will taste the local cuisine in one of the island's most typical restaurants, where we will savour Corsican sausages and other traditional dishes.