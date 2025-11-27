The Valencian Parliament to Decide on New Regional President This Thursday Popular Party's Juanfran Pérez Llorca Faces Crucial Day with Vox Yet to Confirm Support

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Thursday, 27 November 2025, 07:25

On Thursday, the 99 deputies of the Valencian Parliament will decide whether the region will have a new president of the Generalitat Valenciana, just 13 days after Carlos Mazón's resignation. The regional chamber will convene at 11 a.m. for the first investiture session of the sole candidate, Popular Party's Juan Francisco Pérez Llorca.

The current mayor of Finestrat, a position he will have to relinquish, approaches the most significant day of his life with the firm belief of becoming the tenth president of the Generalitat Valenciana since the establishment of self-government in 1982: Joan Lerma, Eduardo Zaplana, José Luis Olivas, Francisco Camps, Alberto Fabra, Ximo Puig, and Carlos Mazón. He would be the third from Alicante, matching the number from Valencia, with two from Castellón. To achieve this, he needs the absolute majority of the chamber, at least 50 deputies, in this first session.

Pérez Llorca requires the explicit support of Vox, which remains secretive about its voting intentions. All officials, from the president, Santiago Abascal, to spokesperson José María Llanos, have stated they will wait to hear the Popular Party's speech before deciding their course of action.

The truth is that the Popular Party has made efforts to reconcile with the populist right. The latest move involved sending a letter to the Vice President and Minister of Ecological Transition, Sara Aagesen, urging the government to distance itself from European "climate dogmatism." This aligns with Vox's demands, alongside immigration and water infrastructure issues.

Mazón will be present, at least for the vote, but Feijóo will be absent Carlos Mazón, who retains his seat in the Valencian Parliament, will be present this Thursday at the investiture debate of his successor, Juanfran Pérez Llorca. This was confirmed on Wednesday by the Consell spokesperson, Susana Camarero. However, it remains unclear whether he will listen to Pérez Llorca's speech or attend only for the vote in the afternoon. The president of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, will not attend, which is considered normal as he has not attended investiture debates of other regional presidents. In Genoa, they view this investiture as the start of a "new era" in the Valencian Community. They are aware of and approve the "direction" of Pérez Llorca's speech, as well as the conversations the PPCV has had with Vox in recent weeks.

The Popular Party has not left things to chance and has been diligent in maintaining relations with Abascal over the past week to secure his support. Although Vox has not sought a written agreement, negotiations have continued with the aim of being reflected in the upcoming Generalitat budget. A two-for-one deal.

According to the chamber's regulations, the vote will be conducted through a public roll-call vote. As soon as the first Vox deputy voices support for Pérez Llorca, the outcome will be known.

How will the session unfold?

The debate will commence at 11 a.m. this Thursday with the reading of the candidate proposal by the President of the Valencian Parliament, Llanos Massó, in accordance with the chamber's regulations. Subsequently, in an unlimited time intervention, Pérez Llorca will present to the plenary the political program of the Consell government he intends to form and will request the confidence of the Valencian Parliament. Following this speech, the parliamentary presidency will suspend the session for no more than 24 hours.

Once the session resumes, the spokespersons of the parliamentary groups will speak in order of their representation: José Muñoz (PSPV), Joan Baldoví (Compromís), José Mª Llanos (Vox), and finally, the Popular Party's Nando Pastor, each for 30 minutes. Pérez Llorca may respond collectively or individually for a maximum of half an hour.

Subsequently, both the group representatives and the candidate will have the right to a reply for ten minutes each. After the debate, the President of the Valencian Parliament will announce the voting time and suspend the session until then.

Initially, a ball will be drawn to determine the deputy from whom the voting will begin. Then, one of the secretaries will call the parliamentarians, who will respond "yes, no, or abstention." The roll call will proceed alphabetically by surname, starting with the deputy selected by lot. Members of the Consell who are deputies and the representatives of the Valencian Parliament's Board will vote last.

After the vote, if the candidate secures the absolute majority of the chamber (50 votes), he will be elected president of the Generalitat. The Popular Party holds 40 seats, and Vox's 13 are necessary for this absolute majority, as it is assumed that both PSPV and Compromís will vote against.

If the candidate does not achieve an absolute majority, a new vote will be held 48 hours later—on Saturday, November 29—where a simple majority of the chamber members will suffice for investiture. However, this changes nothing, as the combined seats of PSPV and Compromís exceed the 40 held by the Popular Party. In other words, Pérez Llorca needs Vox's "yes" in any case.

Should the candidate fail to gain confidence in the second vote, a two-month period will begin before dissolving the Valencian Parliament and calling elections. However, within these 60 days, the same or another candidate could be presented, and a new investiture debate could be held.

This is a scenario the Popular Party wishes to avoid, hoping that Vox will eventually relent and Juanfran Pérez Llorca will be inaugurated as president of the Generalitat Valenciana this Thursday.