Uruguay, Spain's First Opponent in the World Cup

José Manuel Andrés Madrid Friday, 5 December 2025, 19:45

Spain is now aware of the path it must take in the World Cup hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, in pursuit of the dream of a second star, following that unforgettable triumph in South Africa. Although the exact order of matches will be revealed this Saturday, La Roja, placed in Group H as in 2010, already knows it will face the two-time world champion Uruguay. The Spanish team will play its matches in Miami, Atlanta, Houston, or Guadalajara.

If Spain finishes first in its group, it will not encounter Argentina, the defending champion, until a potential final, and will also avoid France and England until the semi-finals. This scenario, determined by the FIFA ranking, as these four teams are the highest-ranked, clearly highlights the importance of performing well from the first round, despite the fact that advancing to the knockout stage will be relatively easy, as the top two from each group and the eight best third-placed teams qualify.

The draw was conducted by former England captain Rio Ferdinand and British presenter Samantha Johnson, with participation from former players of other popular sports in the United States, such as celebrated American football player Tom Brady, Canadian ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, baseball player Aaron Judge, and NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal, who were responsible for drawing the balls with the different teams.

The aria 'Nessun dorma' from the opera 'Turandot', performed by Italian singer Andrea Bocelli, opened the gala before the presentation by comedian and actor Kevin Hart and model Heidi Klum, who introduced Gianni Infantino's speech. The FIFA president extended the customary greeting to Donald Trump, Claudia Sheinbaum, and Mark Carney, leaders of the three host countries, who also addressed the audience and drew the balls for their respective national teams.

The duo of Robbie Williams and Nicole Scherzinger, along with rapper Lauryn Hill, continued the musical performances, interspersed with iconic images from World Cup history and a controversial FIFA Peace Award to Trump, the ceremony's central figure.

-World Cup Groups

-Group A: Mexico, South Korea.

-Group B: Canada, Switzerland.

-Group C: Brazil, Morocco.

-Group D: United States, Australia.

-Group E: Germany, Ecuador.

-Group F: Netherlands, Japan.

-Group G: Belgium, Iran.

-Group H: Spain, Uruguay.

-Group I: France, Senegal.

-Group J: Argentina, Austria.

-Group K: Portugal, Colombia.

-Group L: England, Croatia.