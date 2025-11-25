The Unit Against Gender-Based Violence in Culture Receives 55 Calls in a Year Of these, 49% come from the film sector, with sexual assault being the most reported type of abuse, accounting for 43% of the cases attended.

Iker Cortés Madrid Tuesday, 25 November 2025, 13:40

The unit dedicated to addressing gender-based violence in the audiovisual and cultural sectors has received 55 calls and 4 collective advisory inquiries regarding the same perpetrator in its first year of operation. "We wish the number were zero," stated Jazmín Beirak, the Director General of Cultural Rights at the Ministry of Culture, who presented the data on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

According to Beirak, 67% of the women who have made inquiries are direct victims of gender-based violence, while 32% are part of their surroundings. In terms of sectors, 49% of the calls come from the film industry, 11% from performing arts, 5.45% from theatre, 3.64% from dance, and 1.82% from circus. The study separately categorizes music with 7.14% due to its significant presence, alongside 5.45% from cultural management, 5.45% from sound art, 3.65% from visual arts, and smaller figures for the publishing and design sectors. "Clearly, the data indicates that gender-based violence is more prevalent in the audiovisual sector, but we need to reach other sectors," Beirak noted.

Regarding the type of abuse that prompted contact with the unit, sexual assault is the most prominent at 43%, followed by harassment and abuse at 33%. The report also identifies the types of violence experienced by the victims. Psychological violence is the most common, at 52%. It is followed by abuse of power in the workplace at 18%; sexual harassment in the workplace at 12%; verbal violence at 9%; discrimination at 3%; and gender-based violence within a partnership but occurring in a professional setting at 1.82%.