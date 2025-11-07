Ultraviolette Unveils New X-47 Crossover, Tesseract, Shockwave, F99, and Radar-Connected Helmet

IVÁN BOLAÑO DOFORNO Friday, 7 November 2025, 15:07 Comenta Share

After its recent entry into the Spanish market, the Indian company Ultraviolette has showcased at the EICMA show in Milan, the most prestigious two-wheeler industry fair, four new models that will expand its range of electric vehicles in the coming months: the X-47 Crossover, the Tesseract scooter, the Shockwave electric off-road bike, and the F99, the first electric motorcycle to launch Ultraviolette's competitive technical platform.

Additionally, the Indian company has taken advantage of the spotlight at the world's leading two-wheeler fair to unveil the Crossfade helmet, made of carbon fibre and featuring radar connectivity and communication.

Ampliar Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover,

The X-47 is a crossover model that stands out as the first electric vehicle to integrate radar technology as standard. The radar system intelligently adapts to tilt angles of up to 20 degrees and automatically compensates for roll and pitch variations, offering four ADAS technologies: blind spot detection, lane change assist, overtaking alert, and rear collision warning. It also features an integrated onboard camera unit.

Equipped with a 10.3 kWh battery, the X-47 delivers a maximum power of 40.2 HP and a torque of 100 Nm. This allows it to accelerate from 0 to 60 km/h in just 2.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 145 km/h. It also includes Bosch's dual-channel ABS system, three levels of traction control, and a braking system with a 320 mm front disc with a four-piston fixed caliper and sintered pads, complemented by a 230 mm rear disc with a single-piston floating caliper. It features 41 mm cartridge-type inverted front forks and a rear mono-shock absorber, both with preload adjustment and a ground clearance of 200 mm.

Ampliar Ultraviolette Tesseract

The Ultraviolette Tesseract electric scooter is the first in its segment to incorporate an integrated radar and onboard camera system, combined with Omnisense mirrors, providing advanced safety technologies such as blind spot detection, lane change assist, overtaking assist, and real-time collision alerts. It is also equipped with traction control and regenerative braking. Additionally, the Tesseract features a 7-inch touchscreen TFT display and multicolour LED lighting integrated into the exterior mirrors. It rides on 14-inch diameter wheels and offers ample under-seat storage space of 34 litres.

Ampliar Ultraviolette Shockwave

The Shockwave is a lightweight motorcycle that offers a substantial rear wheel torque of 50.5 Nm and accelerates from 0 to 60 km/h in just 2.9 seconds. It also features a front wheel with a 19-inch multi-spoke rim equipped with a 90/90 R19 tyre, while the rear wheel is fitted with a 17-inch multi-spoke rim on a 110/90 R17 tyre.

Ampliar Ultraviolette F99

The F99 marks the brand's entry into developing a competitive platform and is built on a new electric propulsion system, a new generation chassis, and battery pack. It features a full carbon fibre exoskeleton, carbon fibre battery pack, 400 V battery architecture, and a liquid-cooled transmission system. The F99 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in under 3 seconds and reach a top speed of 200 km/h in less than 10 seconds.

Ampliar Ultraviolette UV Crossfade Helmet

Ultraviolette has also introduced the UV Crossfade, its first helmet with a carbon fibre outer shell that integrates a connectivity module with real-time information. Additionally, the Cardo device offers seamless connectivity between riders and riding groups through the mesh network.

Thanks to the Dynamic Alert Sequencing (D.A.S) system, the advanced software analyses, evaluates, and prioritises real-time traffic alerts. When the helmet is connected to the local rider communication network or remote phone calls, the D.A.S interface evaluates incoming notifications from the motorcycle and dynamically assigns them to the rider's connected Cardo unit.