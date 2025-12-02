Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Signing of the agreement. Uepal

Uepal and Banco Sabadell Renew Agreement to Support Alicante's Business Sector

Both institutions agree to develop activities and initiatives to address the main challenges faced by businesses.

Alicante

Tuesday, 2 December 2025, 13:20

Uepal, the Business Union of the Province of Alicante, and Banco Sabadell have renewed their collaboration agreement to develop activities and initiatives that highlight the productive fabric of the province and seek tools and solutions to the main challenges faced by businesses.

The agreement, which also includes preferential financial conditions for associations and companies integrated into Uepal, was signed by Uepal's president, César Quintanilla, and Banco Sabadell's Deputy General Director and Eastern Territorial Director, Fernando Canós. Banco Sabadell has closely collaborated with Uepal since 2019.

With this renewal, the financial institution strengthens its support for Uepal's business forums and meetings, which in recent months have addressed key issues such as employment training, sustainability, and the role of professional associations as levers of competitiveness and social cohesion in the province. Banco Sabadell has participated in each of these activities, promoting dialogue between administrations, educational centres, and businesses, and providing its strategic vision.

Uepal's president, César Quintanilla, emphasized that "the renewal of the agreement with Banco Sabadell allows us to consolidate an agenda of events and forums designed to provide practical solutions to the provincial productive fabric and accompany our companies in their processes of transformation, training, and growth. These dialogue spaces open new possibilities and advocate for solutions before the administration to ensure our province is at the forefront."

Banco Sabadell's Deputy General Director and Eastern Territorial Director, Fernando Canós, stated: "The renewal of this agreement with Uepal reinforces our commitment to Alicante's business sector. At Banco Sabadell, we want to continue supporting the province's companies in their growth, innovation, and sustainability challenges, facilitating access to financial solutions tailored to their needs. We firmly believe in collaborating with entities like Uepal to drive the economic and social development of the region."

The renewal of the agreement consolidates Uepal's commitment to a stable program of meetings, working groups, and activities aimed at contributing to social debate, focusing on employability, the promotion of continuous training, the advocacy of infrastructure, and the cohesion of the territory. Placing different associations and federations at the centre of the debate to work together for the province.

