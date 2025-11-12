Tyres KM0 Wins Legal Battle, Strengthening Brand Position

Canal Motor Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 14:05 Comenta Share

The Supreme Court, in its ruling number 1506/2025, has decisively ruled in favour of Tyres KM0 S.L., affirming its exclusive rights over the Tyres KM0 brand. The court has condemned Neumáticos Km Zero Franquicias S.L. and Km Zero Sur S.L, based in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, for the improper and confusing use of similar names to the trademark registered since 2009.

The verdict concludes a lengthy legal process and sets a significant precedent, mandating the immediate cessation of the improper use of the brand, the withdrawal of all advertising and corporate materials bearing the name "KM Zero Neumáticos de Ocasión," and the payment of financial compensation to Tyres KM0 S.L.

The Supreme Court's decision sets a precedent in the protection of registered trademarks and fair competition within the tyre sector. It reinforces Tyres KM0's position as a solid, recognised, and legally protected brand across Spain, regardless of the geographical scope of its activities.

The proceedings were led by PONS IP, a high-level law firm specialising in trademark and industrial property law, in close collaboration with the internal legal department of Tyres KM0 S.L. Together, they successfully defended the company's interests, achieving a result that strengthens the value of brand protection in the sector.

"This ruling acknowledges many years of work and effort to establish a brand that is now a benchmark in the sector. We are pleased that this effort is supported and that the identity we have worked so hard to build is protected," stated Israel Gutiérrez Ramiro, founder and director of Tyres KM0.

With eight operational centres in the Community of Madrid and nearly two decades of experience, Tyres KM0 has established itself as one of the leading independent tyre networks in the country, noted for its volume of operations, professionalism, and customer service.