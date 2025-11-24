Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Connected beacon from the DGT F. P.

Truths and Lies About the New V16 Beacon from the DGT

A. Noguerol

Monday, 24 November 2025, 15:05

The V16 is an accident pre-signalling device designed to replace the traditional triangles used to indicate that a vehicle has become immobilised on the road or that its load has fallen onto it.

From January 1st, it will replace the traditional danger pre-signalling triangles. It is a small yellow beacon equipped with connectivity, capable of emitting a 360º high-intensity light intermittently and continuously for at least 30 minutes. It includes a battery with a minimum lifespan of 18 months, regardless of whether it is rechargeable or not.

We should keep it in our vehicle's glove compartment, and in the event of a breakdown or accident, we can activate it within seconds, preferably placing it on the vehicle's roof. At that moment, in addition to emitting a warning light signal, it will connect to the DGT 3.0 platform to transmit its real-time location and alert other road users of the situation.

Its use and the fact that it is connected to the DGT have raised numerous questions among drivers. In response, the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD) has clarified that those who purchase a V16 danger pre-signalling beacon "do not have to provide their personal data to any administration when acquiring it, so the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) would not know who has bought the device."

The Agency clarified this in response to "messages circulating in various forums on this topic" and to "provide information to the public" about the beacon, which, from January 1st, 2026, will be mandatory for signalling breakdowns or emergency situations on the road, debunking and clarifying what is true and what is false in those reports.

In this context, the AEPD has indicated that the device incorporates a visible light and sends an automatic alert to traffic systems when activated. "This communication transmits the location of the stopped vehicle and a technical identifier of the device itself. This identifier is not associated with a person or license plate, and there is no record linking the device to the identity of the user," it detailed.

According to the organisation led by Lorenzo Cotino, "while not activated, the beacon does not transmit any data, and if activated in an emergency situation, the information sent would not allow identifying the driver or reconstructing their movements."

Furthermore, the AEPD has pointed out that the V16 beacon emits a signal while it is on and stops doing so when turned off, "without generating movement histories or continuously sending data." The regulation states that these devices are intended solely for the visibility of the accidented vehicle and the transmission of the incident's location when activated, expressly prohibiting the inclusion of additional functionalities.

The obligation to use the V16 beacon is included in Royal Decree 159/2021, which regulates roadside assistance services, as amended by Royal Decree 1030/2022.

