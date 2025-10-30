Triumph updates its iconic Bonneville range with more electronics and comfort

IVÁN BOLAÑO DOFORNO Thursday, 30 October 2025, 17:05 Comenta Share

After 120 years of history, Triumph remains one of the brands that best preserves its spirit and personality, yet it continues to evolve its models with cutting-edge technology. Looking ahead to 2026, the Hinckley-based company has just announced the renewal of the seven models that complete its Modern Classics family, now equipped with the latest technology.

This Bonneville range arrives with improvements in the Scrambler 900, Scrambler 1200 XE, Bonneville Bobber, Bonneville Speedmaster, and the Bonneville T100, T120, and T120 Black. An update that involves new suspensions, chassis improvements, and advanced electronic systems. Additionally, the entire range will now be accessible to A2 license holders thanks to a specific restriction kit.

As Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer of Triumph Motorcycles, explains, "the Bonneville range continues to evolve because our riders expect it. They want timeless style, but also current technology, performance they can trust, and meticulous details. Across the range, we have refined what matters and maintained what makes these bikes special."

Ampliar Triumph Scrambler 2026

The entire Bonneville 2026 range incorporates the new ABS and traction control optimized for curves, managed through an IMU that calibrates the intervention of each system based on the lean angle and other dynamic parameters. Cruise control, USB-C port, and LED headlight with DRL are also introduced.

The Scrambler 900 receives a new chassis, now with high-performance Showa suspensions, a new aluminum swingarm, new wheels, and radial brakes with a larger front disc. It debuts a new instrument panel, full LED lighting, and Bluetooth connectivity option.

Ampliar Triumph Bonneville Bobber 2026

The Bonneville Bobber and Speedmaster now feature a larger 14-litre tank. The Bobber receives a wider and more padded floating seat, while the Speedmaster debuts wider seats and a straighter handlebar. They also add cruise control and aluminum wheels.

The Bonneville T100, T120, and T120 Black, as well as the Scrambler 1200 XE, incorporate design and component improvements.

Ampliar Triumph Bonneville 2026

In the Scrambler 1200 XE, Showa and Öhlins suspensions are combined, both fully adjustable and with 250 mm of travel, enhancing its off-road capability.

The Bonneville T100 and T120 also receive new color schemes, with hand-painted finishes and decorative lines, and a circular emblem on the side panels framing the Bonneville logo in silver or gold, as a nod to the original 1959 model. Additionally, for the first time, the T120 models can be restricted to A2.

The new models will arrive at Triumph dealerships from December 2025. In the Spanish market, the arrival of the renewed Bonneville range will be staggered, with the following prices and availability dates:

- Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE 2026, from €16,995, available from December 2025.

- Triumph Bonneville Bobber 2026, from €16,695, available from January 2026.

- Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster 2026, from €16,695, available from January 2026.

- Triumph Bonneville T100 2026, from €11,695, available from February 2026.

- Triumph Bonneville T120 2026, from €14,695, available from February 2026.

- Triumph Bonneville T120 Black 2026, from €14,695, available from February 2026.

- Triumph Scrambler 900 2026, from €11,995, available from March 2026.