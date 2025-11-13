Triumph Unveils New Special Editions: Alpine and Desert of the Tiger 900

IVÁN BOLAÑO DOFORNO Thursday, 13 November 2025, 17:05 Comenta Share

Triumph has just unveiled two special editions of its Tiger 900 that elevate the adventurous aspirations of the standard model with a higher level of specifications and new colour schemes with exclusive graphics.

The Alpine Edition is based on the Tiger 900 GT Pro, designed for asphalt, and features a decoration inspired by alpine peaks. This version is equipped with engine guards, and its design highlights the front fender supports, the beak, the front tank embellishers, and the radiator covers in Sapphire Black, contrasting with the tank and the panel under the seat in Snowdonia White. Aegean Blue details around the radiator add a touch of colour. The look is completed with passenger handles in Matt Phantom Black.

Ampliar New Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine

Meanwhile, the Desert Edition is based on the Tiger 900 Rally Pro, more off-road oriented. This version includes tank guards. The front, the front tank embellishers, and the radiator covers are finished in Sapphire Black, contrasting with the Urban Grey of the tank and the panel under the seat, which also features Baja Orange details, matching the radiator embellishers. It boasts exclusive Desert Edition graphics with Baja Orange details.

For the first time in Triumph's Adventure range, the Tiger 900 Alpine Edition and the Desert Edition come standard with an Akrapovic silencer.

Ampliar New Triumph Tiger 900 Desert

At the heart of each Tiger is the 888 cc T-Plane triple engine delivering 108 HP at 9,500 rpm and 90 Nm of torque at 6,850 rpm. The Tiger 900 Alpine Edition features a 45 mm Marzocchi inverted fork, with manual adjustment in extension and compression, offering 180 mm of travel; while the Desert Edition is equipped with a 45 mm Showa inverted fork, fully adjustable, with 240 mm of travel. At the rear, there is a Marzocchi shock absorber with electronic adjustment and 170 mm of travel in the Alpine, and a manually adjustable Showa with 230 mm of travel in the Desert. Braking in both models is handled by a 320 mm dual front disc with Brembo Stylema calipers and a radial pump, and a 255 mm rear disc. As for the tyres, the Alpine is equipped with Metzeler TouranceTM Next and the Desert with Bridgestone Battlax Adventure.

Both models come standard with the Triumph Shift Assist system for clutchless up and downshifting, a 7-inch full-colour TFT screen, MyTriumph connectivity, and five or six riding modes, respectively, as the Desert includes the Off-Road Pro mode. The first units will arrive at dealerships in January 2026, starting from €16,795.

Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer of Triumph Motorcycles, states: "The Alpine and Desert editions offer all the features one would expect from a Tiger, with a unique and functional design, and an enhanced level of specifications. They are a tribute to the most epic adventures our customers undertake on their Tigers, whether surrounded by snowy peaks or rolling dunes. What truly sets these special editions apart is the exceptional value for money they offer to riders looking for their next adventure companion. In addition to segment-leading quality, meticulous attention to detail, and all the triple engine performance our customers expect from a Triumph, they now get even more style, technology, and standard features."